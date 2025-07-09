NAVSUP WSS Transportation and Distribution creates innovative dashboards for deployed naval forces

In an effort to provide relevant metrics on Customer Wait Time (CWT) trends and potential transportation bottlenecks for Navy customers globally, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) Transportation and Distribution created several interactive Tableau dashboards allowing customers to display performance metrics most relevant to them and their mission.



The dashboards are hosted in the Navy Data Platform and Advana (public site) and are being shared with customers across the command and the Fleet.



“By highlighting CWT trends, analysts gain the ability to measure performance, pinpoint the root causes of delays, set realistic expectations for customers, and empower data-driven decision-making,” said Marc Davis, a Logistics Management Specialist with NAVSUP WSS Transportation and Distribution.



The customers’ ability to drill down into CWT data directly impacts operational readiness and supply chain visibility.



“These efforts can result in reduced downtime, improved maintenance and repair schedules, predictable logistics, and transportation cost savings,” said Davis. “It also helps ensure the right supplies and equipment are in the right place at the right time to support mission readiness.”



In addition to the dashboard highlighting CWT, the Transportation and Distribution team developed additional dashboard products that provide information into known transportation bottlenecks.



“Identifying bottlenecks can help reduce lead times, reduce transportation costs, increase throughput, and improve supply chain visibility,” according to Davis. “A dashboard provides a centralized, visual interface for monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators and other critical data points. It supports customizable views with drill-down capabilities and enables customers to quickly analyze data and identify trends.”



The CWT dashboard is displayed by Component Commander distribution segment, and mode of transportation, with numerous drill-down options available that can easily be filtered to the desired parameters.



Prior to the implementation of the dashboards, pulling and cleaning data was done manually and the process was time consuming.



“Before dashboards, analysts operated under a reactive 'pull' system, burdened by manual data requests and time-consuming report generation. This often resulted in delayed responses to customers,” said Davis. “Now, with dashboards, users have instant access to curated data, enabling them to tailor inputs and outputs on the fly, dramatically improving response times and desired results.”



These new dashboards will not only aid supply professionals at NAVSUP WSS, but also mission partners around the globe.



“The data derived from these dashboards can be easily shared with the Defense Logistics Agency, General Services Administration, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and other partners to identify root causes driving cargo delays,” said Zachary Fittro, NAVSUP WSS Transportation and Distribution Optimization Department Head.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

