AFMC Citizen Developers, ‘bots’ help automate mission change

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Finding ways to work smarter, faster and more efficiently is much easier for Air Force Materiel Command Airmen thanks to Robotic Process Automation and the AFMC Citizen Developer Pathway program.

The programs, supported by Centers of Automation at installations across AFMC, help Airmen and civilians leverage digital tools to streamline work processes across the mission set, with robotic ‘wingmen’ helping to drive efficiency and save time on task.

“Robotic Process Automation, or RPA, is a technology that creates digital robots, or bots, that can perform tasks on a computer just like a human would,” said Meagan Reed, Senior Technical Advisor, AFMC Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives Office. “RPA can handle routine tasks so that people can focus on those that require creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking. The real power of RPA is in teamwork - humans and bots working side-by-side. It’s all about using technology to be more efficient, better utilizing our time and talents.”

RPA technology is designed to be user-friendly, with little to no coding experience required for individuals to create and implement process automation tools to meet their needs. Tools such as PowerBi can be leveraged to create visual dashboards that report metrics and analyze trends. PowerAutomate can send automated emails based on process triggers. Individuals can also create custom applications using PowerApps to automate data collection, approvals, notifications and more.

“All of these tools significantly reduce the time and effort required for individuals to complete tasks manually,” said Reed. “Once individuals learn and understand the basics of what these tools can do and how to use them, they will be surprised at what’s possible.”

RPA is currently supporting several mission activities across AFMC. The Security Forces team at Wright-Patterson AFB used PowerApps to streamline the management of base visitor requests. A Continued Process Improvement application at the 412th Test Wing has streamlined tracking of process manager duties for assigned tasks. A Weekly Activity Report automation eliminates reliance on email and word documents by automating information collection and production of a PowerBi dashboard and report.

“We’re tracking nearly 70 solutions in place across AFMC, spurred by individuals who saw an opportunity to do things smarter and faster,” said Reed.

To support employees in efforts to implement and use RPA, AFMC launched the Citizen Developer Pathway Program to streamline training and access to tools and resources. The pathway consists of tailored training that starts with the basics of building a SharePoint site and continues with training on Power Automate and PowerApps to teach individuals how to step-by-step build their own solutions. Advanced training covers PowerBi and UiPath for those interested in advancing understanding of how to use RPA to increase efficiency and productivity.

The courses are tied to the Education and Training Management System so that official training records can reflect certification.

“Anyone can become a Citizen Developer and champion of leading-edge business practices. Citizen Developers use tools available to everyone in the command to automate their organization's processes and build custom digital solutions,” said Reed.

RPA efforts began at AFMC in 2023, with the first Center of Automation established at Robins AFB to serve as a focal point for automation efforts and training across the installation. This led to the launch of the AFMC Citizen Developer Pathway Program to streamline employee RPA training and access to tools and resources.

AFMC now has seven Centers of Automation and 75 trained developers across the command, with a population that continues to grow and expand daily.

“The Centers of Automation serve as a focal point for individuals seeking automation solutions for mission needs,” said Reed. “Individuals can link to subject matter experts, explore the solution repository, learn how to build their own RPA and submit requests for support. CoAs are a great first stop for individuals looking to help lead change.” Individuals can learn more about how to become a Citizen Developer and explore the learning pathway at https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/Automation/SitePages/Citizen-Developers.aspx (CaC required). The no-cost training is available to any Common Access Card holder.