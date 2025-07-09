NMRTC Twentynine Palms Civilian Earns Navy “All Star” Award for Bolstering Medical Readiness

Photo By Christopher Jones | Jessica Hernandez, Physical Evaluation Board Liaison (PEBLO) at Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Jessica Hernandez, Physical Evaluation Board Liaison (PEBLO) at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, stands in front of Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, where she was recognized for her outstanding contributions to medical readiness and disability case management. In May, Hernandez received the 2025 Department of the Navy Disability Evaluation System (DON DES) “All Star” Award for leading efforts that improved data accuracy by 50%, streamlined medical evaluation board processing, and enhanced outcomes for more than 12,000 service members across three geographically dispersed units — all while serving as the sole PEBLO (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Jessica Hernandez, the Physical Evaluation Board Liaison (PEBLO) at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, was recognized for her exceptional contributions to medical readiness and disability case management across the command. In May, she was honored with the 2025 Department of the Navy Disability Evaluation System (DON DES) “All Star” Award during the 2025 DON DES Symposium.



Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy and Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, recognized Hernandez with the award, citing her efforts in improving medical evaluation board (MEB) processing and service member advocacy during a period of critical manning shortfalls.



Hernandez, originally from Santa Ana, California, began working for the U.S. military in July 2022. Since joining NMRTC Twentynine Palms, she has led initiatives that improved strategic readiness and streamlined case management across three geographically dispersed units. Her work resulted in a 50% improvement in data accuracy and helped the command achieve the No. 1 ranking in MEB timeliness among all Navy Medical Forces Pacific Commands.



“One of the most effective changes I made was organizing all the case materials to ensure my reports matched the required documentation for timely processing,” Hernandez said. “I work well under pressure and double-check every detail to prevent delays. I also improved communication between teams to make sure everyone was aligned and working toward the same goal.”



As the sole PEBLO at NMRTC Twentynine Palms during a time of significant manning shortages, Hernandez delivered case management services to service members from three distinct training units. Her ability to prioritize, communicate, and manage complex caseloads contributed directly to improved outcomes for more than 12,000 active-duty personnel in the region.



“The hardest part was often feeling stretched too thin,” she said. “At times, I wanted to step away, but I knew I couldn't — people needed me. I learned to stay focused, prioritize tasks, and communicate clearly with leadership to ensure nothing was overlooked. Staying consistent and making sure all paperwork and updates were accurate was key.”



Hernandez’s motivation to join Navy Medicine stemmed from her personal experiences navigating healthcare for her own family. As the mother of a child with special medical needs and the spouse of an active-duty service member, she said she understands the importance of accessible and effective care coordination.



“My daughter had special medical needs, and I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it can be to navigate the healthcare system,” she said. “I wanted to help other families advocate for their care. My husband is also in the military, so when I learned about the career opportunities in Navy Medicine — especially being close to a Navy hospital — I knew it was the right choice for our family.”



For Hernandez, the “All Star” Award represents more than professional recognition — it is an affirmation of her dedication to service members and their families.



“I truly love what I do and receiving this award affirmed that my efforts are making a difference,” she said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work is seen and appreciated — not just by those I help, but by my peers as well.”



Her commitment to improving the DES process has had a tangible impact on the medical readiness and long-term health outcomes of those under her care. She emphasized that her role is about more than documentation.



“I made sure every service member I supported knew they could come to me for help,” she said. “I wasn’t just there for paperwork — I was there as a guide through a difficult process. I believe my role helped reduce their stress and made it easier for them to stay focused on their recovery and next steps. I stayed involved and kept them informed, so they always knew what was happening.”



For those in Navy Medicine looking to achieve similar results, Hernandez offered some simple advice: “Communicate.”



“Service members are often left to navigate complex processes on their own,” she said. “Open, consistent communication shows them that we care and that they’re not alone — we are here to help.”



The DON DES Symposium is held annually to bring together key personnel responsible for medical readiness and disability services across the enterprise. The “All Star” Award is given to one individual who demonstrates excellence in process improvement, service member support, and dedication to the mission of Navy Medicine.