Kind takes command of the ‘Mighty 97th’

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, passes the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) guidon to Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, during the wing change of command ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 11, 2025. Kind served as the deputy commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing prior to taking command at Altus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

Col. Richard Kind took command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2025.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and transferred leadership of the 97th AMW from outgoing commander Col. Jeff Marshall to Kind.

“This change of command starts with our mission, which is to train and build the warfighters the nation needs—and you all do it every day,” said Kreuder. “The Mighty 97th forges the most inspired and adaptive mobility warriors. You’re critical to winning the future fight.”

Kreuder highlighted Operation Midnight Hammer as a recent example of the wing’s role in strengthening Air Force capabilities.

“Midnight Hammer underscores the unmatched military capability of the United States and what you can do when you have air superiority—and we will not have air superiority without the 97th Air Mobility Wing,” said Kreuder. “Generating this kind of airpower requires first-rate training, highly detailed planning, and incredible discipline throughout execution. For mobility forces, our tankers and airlift, that preparation and training happens right here at Altus.”

He went on to recognize Marshall’s achievements and dedication over the past two years, emphasizing the importance of honoring outgoing leadership while welcoming the new.

In his final address as commander, Marshall expressed gratitude for the Airmen and civilians of the 97th AMW and reflected on the legacy they built together.

“Our motto of ‘Mobility’s Hometown’ is more than just words,” said Marshall. “It’s a testament to the vital role we play in ensuring our nation’s readiness. All of you, along with the rest of the mobility forces, are at an inflection point in history.”

Marshall concluded his remarks by thanking each group within the wing for their unwavering commitment to the mission and the proud culture of the Mighty 97th. He also warmly welcomed Kind into the 97th AMW family. The ceremony continued with the passing of the guidon, a time-honored tradition symbolizing the official transfer of leadership from the outgoing to the incoming commander.

In addition to the command transition, the guidon also marked a change in senior enlisted leadership, as Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage transferred his responsibilities as command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams.

After accepting command, Kind emphasized the importance of the wing’s mission.

“Without air mobility, there is no joint maneuver. Without air mobility, there is no lethality. If we don’t get our job done, no one does. And it all begins here,” said Kind. “From the classroom to the simulator, from the flight line to the air, this team knows how to get the job done.”

Kind closed by sharing his enthusiasm to lead and serve the wing at Altus AFB.

“Delivering victory for America begins here,” he said. “Whether you fly, fix, or support—whether you’re active duty, Guard, Reserve, a civilian, or a contractor—what you do here matters. What you do here is appreciated, and it makes a difference around the globe. The American people are counting on us. I am honored and proud to serve with you. Thank you again. Now, let’s get to work.”