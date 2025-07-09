Bugapalooza 2025: A Buzz-Worthy Day of Science and Discovery

Silver Spring, Md. — The National Museum of Health and Medicine buzzed with excitement on Saturday, June 21, as more than 200 visitors and presenters gathered for Bugapalooza 2025. The free, family-friendly event brought the science of military medicine to life through fun, hands-on activities for all ages. Visitors explored how military researchers fight the spread of bug-borne diseases through live insect demos, interactive presentations, and engaging displays. From butterflies to beetles — the event offered a close-up look at the insect world and how it impacts not only our health, but military readiness.



From colorful butterflies to biting mosquitoes, attendees of all ages got up close with insects that heal, harm, and help us better understand the world around us.



“We brought a wide range of specimens,” said Maj. Paul Lenhart, an entomologist with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. “Blood-sucking bugs from around the world, giant butterflies, massive beetles — even some live insects from our colony.” His team showcased species like Middle Eastern sand flies that transmit leishmaniasis, and mosquitoes responsible for spreading malaria across Africa.



Maj. Lenhart also shared a story about how military pest experts helped stop a typhus outbreak caused by fleas in a military home. “We were able to catch it early, move the family, treat the house and keep anyone else from getting infected,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about — keeping our service members and their families safe.”



Presenters set up demonstrations around the museum galleries, offering something for everyone. Armed Forces Pest Management Board with the support of the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) showcased “The Good, the Bad, and the Buggly,” an exhibit highlighting pollinators, disease-spreading insects and invasive pests. “We want people to see the good bugs too — not just the ones that bite,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jodi Fiorenzano. “Even some flies are pollinators!”



The event also spotlighted cutting-edge innovation. Dr. Javier Jimenez, a research chemist with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, presented a mosquito repellent material designed to help people stay protected without needing to remember to reapply bug spray. “Instead of having to reapply bug spray every few hours, we’re working on a material that can repel mosquitoes for six months or more,” he said. “Eventually, it could be incorporated into clothing or wearable patch — especially helpful for troops in areas with high risk of disease transmission.”



Behind the scenes, the museum’s own collections team works hard to protect museum objects and specimens from pests. “We practice integrated pest management here,” said Elizabeth Eubanks, museum registrar. “When new collections come in, they may go straight to the freezer as soon as they arrive. It’s our way of managing pests before they join the collections.”



Bugapalooza 2025 wasn’t just about bugs — it was about the science of protection, the power of public health, and the vital role military medicine plays in defending the force from insect-borne diseases. From combat zones to research labs, the event offered a glimpse into how entomology saves lives.



Missed it this year? Don’t worry — plans are already buzzing for Bugapalooza 2026.

