Excellence Under Pressure: Sgt. 1st Class David D. Farr Named ARCG’s NCO of the Year

In a force defined by discipline and dedication, one Soldier stood out among the ranks. Sgt. 1st Class David D. Farr, a career counselor with the Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), earned the title of Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year, an achievement that highlights not just personal excellence, but the enduring strength of the Army Reserve’s NCO corps.

Recognition like this is not just a trophy or title, it builds a culture that strengthens the entire force. “Recognizing NCOs for performance helps build a culture of excellence,” said Sgt. 1st Class Farr. “Everyone, whether they’ll admit to it or not, likes to be recognized for excellence.”

The NCO of the Year competition challenges Soldiers to demonstrate tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and mental resilience, all in a high-pressure, time-constrained environment. It is designed to reflect what today’s NCOs face in real-world conditions. Sgt. 1st Class Farr explained, “The NCO of the Year [competition] helps reflect the myriads of challenges and responsibilities faced by today’s NCOs, culminated into a short timeline that tests their proficiency and ability to adapt while under duress.”

Sgt. 1st Class Farr’s journey to the top was not without challenges. Transitioning into a new role as a career counselor was a bold step outside his comfort zone. But his success demonstrates how growth often comes from discomfort. “I stepped out of my comfort zone and into an entirely new career field as a Career Counselor,” Sgt. 1st Class Farr said. “I encourage everyone to take care of their body and always continue the journey of learning.”

Sgt. 1st Class Farr advice is clear: self-care is mission-essential. Nutrition, fitness, sleep, and mental readiness are not just individual goals, they are key to maintaining a battle-ready force. Sgt. 1st Class Farr’s high-level physical performance underscores the importance of setting the example for others to follow.

The role of the NCO is often described as “The Backbone of the Army," and Sgt. 1st Class Farr embodies this principle. In his work with ARCG, Sgt. 1st Class Farr supports the retention and professional growth of Reserve Soldiers, ensuring the Army’s future remains strong. The award of the NCO of the Year reinforces the technical and leadership skills that NCOs need to lead effectively, whether in garrison or downrange.

“Competing requires a high level of physical, mental, and tactical grit that is built by surrounding yourself with a culture that fosters excellence in all aspects,” Sgt. 1st Class Farr added. “That culture is contagious and helps Army Reserve units build a winning mentality to prevail when called upon.”

Sgt. 1st Class Farr recognition as the ARCG NCO of the Year serves as a reminder of what is possible through hard work, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to the mission. More than a title, it is a symbol of what the Army expects and needs from its NCOs across the force.

(U.S. Army Reserve story by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)