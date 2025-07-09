118th MPAD Officer Promoted to Captain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Soldiers, family members, and colleagues gathered at the Tennessee National Guard Joint Force Headquarters to celebrate the promotion of 1st Lt. Byron Nesbitt to the rank of captain during a ceremony on July 13, 2025.



Capt. Nesbitt serves as a public affairs officer with the 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard. Since joining the unit, Nesbitt has distinguished himself through his professionalism, mission focus, and unwavering commitment to his Soldiers and the public affairs mission.



“Captain is one of the most versatile and impactful ranks in the Army,” said Lt. Col. John Leonard, 301st Battalion commander. “At this level, you may lead a handful of Soldiers or several hundred. Your team looks to you for guidance and trusts you to lead with integrity. We’re proud to have Capt. Nesbitt continue his service at this level.”



As a public affairs officer, Nesbitt is responsible for telling the Tennessee National Guard’s story—ensuring the public remains informed about the Guard’s people and operations, both at home and overseas. He has supported a wide range of missions, including Tiger Triumph 2024.



“I’ve had the privilege of watching Capt. Nesbitt grow into an outstanding leader,” said Maj. Sarah Harris, commander of the 118th MPAD. “His dedication, professionalism, and the way he uplifts those around him have made a lasting impact. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next.”



During the ceremony, Nesbitt expressed gratitude for the people who supported his journey.



“I’m grateful for the mentors who’ve guided me, the Soldiers who’ve taught me along the way, and for God’s hand in it all,” said Nesbitt. “It’s an honor to step into this rank, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead and grow with this incredible team.”



The 118th MPAD, headquartered in Nashville, provides photojournalism and community relations support for the Tennessee Army National Guard, augmenting public affairs missions both stateside and abroad.



–30–

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 09:55 Story ID: 542683 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 118th MPAD Officer Promoted to Captain, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.