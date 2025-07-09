Blue Angels Select Officers for 2026 Show Season

NAS PENSACOLA, Florida (NNS) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season.

The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an Assistant Maintenance Officer, a Supply Officer and a Public Affairs Officer to replace outgoing team members.

By the start of the 2026 show season, these seven officers will join the ranks of the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviation officers, ground support officers, and enlisted maintenance personnel already serving on the team.

“Selecting new officers is never easy with such a strong pool of candidates,” said Cdr. Adam Bryan, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We’re proud to announce our 2026 officers and can’t wait to see the impact they’ll have on next season’s demonstration team.”

Each year, the Blue Angels select finalists to interview at the team’s home base of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla., during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show; selections are made at the conclusion of that week. This year’s Pensacola Beach Air Show took place on July 12th.

The selected 2026 officers include:

F/A-18E/F Demonstration Pilots:

Lt. Ronny Hafeza, from Redondo Beach, Calif., is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 2015.

Lt. Cam Schneider, from Thousand Oaks, Calif., is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2014.

Lt. Chris Houben, from Geneva, Ill., is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 2017.

C-130J Demonstration Pilot:

Capt. Olivia Bair, from Findlay, Ohio, is currently assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018.

Assistant Maintenance Officer:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jhulem Edejer, from Olongapo City, Philippines, is currently assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139. He joined the Navy in 2004.

Supply Officer:

Lt. Garrett Wiedle, from Fredericksburg, Va., is currently assigned to Electronic Attack Wing Pacific. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2019.

Public Affairs Officer:

-1st Lt. Danielle Cribb, from Beaufort, S.C., is currently assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. She graduated from The Citadel in 2021

New team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. Upon completion of the 2025 show season, which concludes in November with the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola, the team will embark on a rigorous five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country.

