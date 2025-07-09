Mason takes command of PBA

Col. Matthew C. Mason took command of Pine Bluff Arsenal July 10, during a morning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center outside the installation’s main gate.



During the Change of Command ceremony, Mason replaced Col. Collin K. Keenan, who has been in command since April 13, 2023. Keenan is retiring from the Army after 36 years of service.



The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by Kylie Byrne, daughter of Roch and Diana Byrne. Roch Byrne is PBA’s Deputy to the Commander. The invocation was offered by Billy Ray Ashcraft, director of PBA Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



During the ceremony, flags were passed from Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves to Col. Keenan, then to JMC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Duncan and then to Col. Mason.

The passing of the flags signifies both the symbolic and official transition, and the change of responsibilities to the new commander. Duncan officiated the ceremony. Duncan was the presiding officer over the ceremony.



“What a wonderful day to be here at Pine Bluff – “America’s Arsenal - for this ceremony as we honor the leadership of Col. Keenan and welcome Col. Mason,” said Duncan, as he thanked and recognized PBA individuals and organizations for making the ceremony happen. “To the outstanding PBA Workforce, thank you for your support of our leaders, the mission and contributions to our Warfighters. We at JMC are very proud of the work you do every day.”



Duncan recognized Keenan for his outstanding leadership, skillful navigation of command oversight of Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee and Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia and fostering of strong relationships locally.



“His engagement resulted in greater visibility for PBA and advanced the mission and role of the installation in supporting national defense,” he said. “Collin, the impact you have had here will benefit not only this installation, but the community and the Army. I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done. We extend our gratitude for your service and leadership and wish you and your family the best as you begin this new chapter.”



Keenan addressed the crowd, saying it is always a beautiful day at Pine Bluff Arsenal.



“It is an honor to be here and represent the incredible Workforce of over 550 strong. I am filled with gratitude and pride as I reflect on the journey we have shared together over the past two plus years,” he said. “Our story is not just about munitions and missions – it is about people, commitment and unwavering support of the Joint Warfighter. PBA will continue to adapt, innovate and ensure munitions readiness for the future.”



The biggest lesson I’ve learned during my career is the Army is the ultimate team sport, said the outgoing commander. “PBA has some incredible partners across our mission space,” he said. “The installation is fortunate to receive such incredible support from every corner of the military readiness enterprise.”



Quoting President Theodore Roosevelt, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are,” Keenan said he has witnessed countless example of what true service looks like during the past two years.



“Every accomplishment we celebrate today is a testament to our Workforce’s hard work, dedication and commitment to serving the Joint Warfighter,” he said. “We have faced challenges – tight deadlines, shifting requirements and global uncertainties – but you met every obstacle with resilience and teamwork. To each and every one of you, thank you for your dedicated service, willingness to go the extra mile, belief in our mission and taking care of each other. The legacy of this command is written in your daily actions and your commitment to something greater than yourselves.”



After 36 years of service to the world’s greatest Army and the 27 months assigned to PBA, Keenan concluded with “this is Pine Six signing off the net, out.”



Stepping to the podium, Mason said it was an honor to stand before everyone today as the next commander, and to become part of the White Hall and Pine Bluff community.



“I want to start by giving a resounding thanks to outgoing commander Col. Collin Keenan for his insightful and invaluable transition plan,” he said. “Your dedication to this Arsenal, JMC, AMC, the local community and greater military, has been truly exceptional. We wish him the best in retirement.”

Pine Bluff Arsenal has a remarkable history, said Mason, who is the Arsenal’s 42nd commander.



“Today, we stand as one of only three arsenals in the Organic Industrial Base. A position earned through your expertise in munitions, chemical/biological defense and advanced textiles,” he said. “The OIB is evolving, and PBA must be at the forefront of change.”



Over the next six months, the new commander said he would be rolling out an “Arsenal Ready” campaign. “Our message campaign will not just be words, it will be a clear, shared understanding of why we do what we do,” said Mason. “Being ‘Arsenal Ready’ extends beyond these gates.”



The Arsenal’s success is deeply intertwined with the support of our local community and leaders, said Mason.

“I look forward to building mutual trust and achieving positive results with all of you, the surrounding area, but most importantly for the Army and the Joint Force,” he said. “Let’s build our legacy and continue to deliver world-class sustainment that is second to none.”

