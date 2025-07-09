Former Sergeant Major of the Army Dailey Inspires Soldiers at Womack’s Soldier Recovery Unit

FORT BRAGG, NC – Retired Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey, a distinguished veteran with over three decades of service spanning conflicts from the Gulf War to the Siege of Sadr City, visited Womack Army Medical Center's Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) on Fort Bragg this week. His visit aimed to provide inspiration and mentorship to Soldiers in recovery and reinforce the critical mission of the SRU.



SMA Dailey's illustrious career includes three Army Distinguished Service Medals, two Legion of Merit awards, four Bronze Star Medals, and numerous other commendations. He served as the 15th Sgt. Maj. of the Army from January 2015 to August 2019, following his tenure as Command Sgt. Maj. for the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command. Currently, he serves as Vice President of Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier Programs for the Association of the U.S. Army.



Colonel John Radnoczi, Commander of Fort Bragg’s SRU, emphasized the profound impact of Dailey's visit. "Sgt. Maj. of the Army Dailey’s visit means a lot to the Soldiers in recovery," said Col. Radnoczi. "It will show them senior leaders—those still serving in uniform and those serving in civilian capacities—still care for them. For the SRU Cadre, this is a huge engagement... providing them the opportunity to learn from the best and continue to develop themselves."



During his visit, Dailey spent valuable time engaging directly with Soldiers at the SRU before delivering a compelling presentation at the Weaver Auditorium to other Soldiers and civilians at Womack. He shared insights and leadership lessons gleaned from his extensive career. "I always said there's one thing you should always plagiarize, and that's leadership," Dailey remarked, attributing his wisdom to the great leaders he served alongside.



Col. Radnoczi further highlighted the SRU's vital role: "The SRU has a very important mission that is to provide world-class medical case management to wounded, injured and ill Soldiers. It is important to tell their story and make sure that senior leaders and senior civilians know what we do at this SRU and others around the country."



Dailey concluded his address with a powerful message of resilience: "Everybody has tough times. We all have failures in life. One of my leadership tips that you'll see is that it's okay to fail. It's okay to be down. It's not okay to quit. The sun's going to come up tomorrow. It might be cloudy, but it's going to be there, right? There's a better day and tomorrow's the next best day of your life.”



For more information about the Soldier Recovery Unit, please visit https://womack.tricare.mil/About-Us/Soldier-Recovery-Unit

