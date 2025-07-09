Aiming for Partnerships: U.S. Army Soldiers compete in Polish Marksmanship Match

Several U.S. Army Soldiers took their shot at earning the Polish military shooting badge (MSB) at the Land Forces Training Center in Poznan, Poland, May 21. 2025. The marksmanship match was a first ever occurrence between U.S. forces and their local Polish counterparts.



“Participating in this qualification test was a great way to keep building that relationship [with Polish Land Forces]” said Sgt. Matthew Liao, coordinator for the event and Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Poland. “Soldiers got to shoot, have fun, make new friends and earn a nice badge to wear.”



The 43 Soldiers who attempted to earn the badge included participants from:

• U.S. Army Garrison Poland,

• 407th Civil Affairs Detachment,

• 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard and

• 51st Military Police Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard



The 15-minute qualifying test for the Polish Military Shooting badge required Soldiers to fire 13 shots from their M4 Carbine rifle toward a 100-meter target without optics. Points are then calculated with how close to the bullseye their shots were with a minimum score of 75 required.



After all shots were fired and targets scored, 22 U.S. Soldiers earned their Polish Military Shooting Badge (MSB). On June 27, 2025, qualifying Soldiers returned to the Land Forces Training Center to receive their badges during a monthly formation hosted by Polish Land Forces.



While this was the first time U.S. Army Soldiers participated in a Polish MSB competition at the Land Forces Training Center, this experience is one that will lead to further training opportunities.



“The opportunity to carry this training out with U.S. Army Soldiers was not only a form of competition, but also an opportunity to build confidence within one another at a tactical level,” said Polish Senior Staff Warrant Officer K. Łuckiewicz, the officer-in-charge for the marksmanship match. “This event laid a solid foundation for closer cooperation (between Polish and U.S. Armed Fores), which will further develop the partnership.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:40 Story ID: 542674 Location: POZNAń, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aiming for Partnerships: U.S. Army Soldiers compete in Polish Marksmanship Match, by SFC Katie Mazos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.