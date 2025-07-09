MARMC Aids USS Billings in Post-Allision Repairs

NORFOLK, Va. – The Littoral Combat Ship USS Billings (LCS 15) was involved in a minor allision on July 4 while anchored in Rhode Island, striking a Collection Holding and Transfer (CHT) barge, a vessel used for collecting, holding, and transferring sewage and wastewater from ships.

An allision occurs when a moving vessel strikes a stationary object, such as a dock, bridge, or another vessel at anchor. This differs from a collision, which involves two moving vessels.

The incident prompted a swift response from Ship’s Force personnel, who temporarily patched a hole just above the waterline to minimize flooding.

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) received the call to render aid and immediately began leading planning efforts for assessment and inevitable repairs. MARMC readied its Fly-Away Team, James Hopper, sheet metal zone manager, Caleb Grimes, ship fitter/welder and Hull Technician Second-Cass Petty Officer, Dakota Hamilton, who worked around the clock planning their approach for the emergent repair.

MARMC’s Fly-Away Team was accompanied by structural engineers from Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). MARMC's task was to take the lead and provide repair recommendations by July 5, just a day after the collision. "On the morning of July 5, the MARMC Fly-Away Team fabricated a temporary hull patch and deployed to Rhode Island that evening," Hopper said. The team arrived at the Coast Guard station in Bristol, R.I., early on the morning of July 6 and was ferried out to the ship at anchor. Once onboard, the Fly-Away Team briefed Ship's Force on the patch installation procedure and immediately began the work. A temporary hull patch was successfully installed, enabling Billings to transit to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Va. for more durable and permanent repairs. “The damage control efforts implemented by Ship’s Force were sufficient to minimize flooding onboard Billings; however, they were not deemed adequate for getting the ship underway,” said Hopper. Upon Billing’s arrival at Little Creek, July 7, MARMC’s Production Department was standing by on the pier to begin installation of a doubler-plate on the ship’s hull. This installation enabled the ship to resume its operational commitments, unrestricted. Hopper added, “MARMC’s Fly Away Team's swift fabrication and deployment clearly demonstrated the value of specialized mobile support teams. It’s no small feat to go from patch design to install within 24 hours, especially when transit viability hinges on it.” “This response showcases exactly why our regional maintenance centers exist, to move fast, solve complex problems, and keep ships in the fight. MARMC and its partners delivered under pressure, and I’m proud of the team’s speed, skill, and commitment to the fleet,” said Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center Rear Adm. Dan Lannamann.

MARMC is renowned for answering both routine and emergent calls to “fix ships.”

MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.