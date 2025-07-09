435th AGOW welcomes first two warrant officers in U.S. Air Forces in Europe

Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Warrant Officer Franko Salajcik, technical integrator, 1st Combat Communications...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Lou Burton | Warrant Officer Franko Salajcik, technical integrator, 1st Combat Communications Squadron (Left), and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Louis Phan, technical integrator, 435th Communications Operations Group (Right), pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2025. They are among the first Warrant Officers in in U.S. Air Forces in Europe, where they will leverage their expertise to enhance operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lou Burton) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing at Ramstein Air Base welcomed its first two warrant officers in U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

Warrant Officer Franko Salajcik, technical integrator, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Louis Phan, technical integrator, 435th Communications Operations Group, will collaborate to provide specialized expertise across the wing.

"I will be advising the group commander on capabilities and integrating other groups within the wing to project future capabilities," said Phan. "WO1 Salajcik's presence at the 1st Combat Communications Squadron will be invaluable in understanding the squadron's specific capabilities."

The warrant officers will leverage their expertise to enhance operational effectiveness. They will provide insights into the practical application of technology and advise leaders on the feasibility and risks of fielding solutions.

"We will bridge the gap in technical knowledge and drive innovation to ultimately benefit the Air Force," said Salajcik. "We will focus on implementing emerging technologies into combat communications at the forward edge of the battlespace, particularly when Airmen are deployed to austere locations. This will provide our customers with quick and efficient means to connect decision-makers to the information they need."

Both Airmen served as enlisted members before being selected for their warrant officer promotion. Becoming warrant officers provided them with a new path for their technical skills to fill critical voids in specialized technical expertise within warfighting communications.

“In today’s environment, nearly every warfighting function and weapon system requires reliable connectivity,” said Lt. Col. Melanie Strodtman, 1st Combat Communications Squadron commander. “The skillsets to provide that connectivity take years to hone. The warrant officer track allows us to continue developing our most talented and experienced technicians into highly specialized functional leaders, which distinguishes it from the enlisted and traditional officer development tracks.”

This developmental track will allow the warrant officers to focus their time and attention on specific operational needs while leveraging their technical knowledge.

“We are thrilled to have two of the Air Force’s newest warrant officers guiding our integration and modernization efforts to meet emerging operational requirements,” said Strodtman. “At the squadron level, WO1 Salajcik will have the opportunity to focus on complex technical challenges, such as optimizing communication networks in austere environments and developing innovative solutions for resilient data transmission in contested areas. He and the rest of our new warrant officer corps will be key to remaining competitive in a rapidly advancing field.”

Key Facts about Air Force Warrant Officers:

• Currently, the Air Force offers warrant officer positions in two career fields: 17W Communications and I.T. Systems Operations, and 17Y Cyber Effects and Warfare Operations.

• Air Force Warrant Officer ranks include: Warrant Officer W-1 (WO1) Chief Warrant Officer W-2 (WO2) Chief Warrant Officer W-3 (WO3) Chief Warrant Officer W-4 (WO4) Chief Warrant Officer W-5 (WO5)

• For a video showcasing Warrant officer ranks, please visit https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/video/2412/DOD_110714282/DOD_110714282-1024x576-2000k.mp4

• Customs and Courtesies: enlisted Airmen will salute warrant officers as they would commissioned officers. Warrant officers will salute higher-ranking warrant officers and commissioned officers.

• Addressing warrant officers: Warrant Mister or Miss Sir or Ma'am