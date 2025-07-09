MSCEURAF Commodore Visits USNS Laramie in Limassol, Cyprus

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Todd B. Penrod, center left, meets with leadership from the Military Sealift...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Todd B. Penrod, center left, meets with leadership from the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) in the ship's engine room, July 10. Penrod visited the ship during a scheduled voyage repair to meet with the crew and than them for their efforts during the ships time in theater. U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Epps. see less | View Image Page

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (July 10, 2025) – Commander, Task Force SIX THREE, Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa, Capt. Todd B. Penrod visited the crew of the Military Sealift Command Oiler, USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) while the ship was pier side in Limassol, Cyprus July 10.

Following seven months in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR), including extended time on station in the eastern Mediterranean supporting U.S. and NATO allied forces, Laramie conducted a brief stop in Limassol for voyage repairs.

"Over the course of the past seven months, Capt. Frost and the crew of professional mariners aboard Laramie have proven that no challenge is beyond their capability," said Penrod. "Laramie executed multiple dynamic lines of tasking, often on short order, and they never skipped a beat," Penrod continued.

During Laramie’s time in the 6th Fleet AOR, the crew has so far conducted 51 replenishment-at-sea (RAS) events with 10 U.S. Navy and nine Allied ships, delivering more than 5.7 million gallons of fuel, 500 pallets of supplies and completed 11 personnel transfers. In addition to original tasking, Laramie provided support to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike group, allowing fellow oiler USNS Arctic (T-AO-8) to complete critical administrative and logistics functions.

"In spite of the ever-changing combat logistics environment, the Laramie Mariners were forward leaning in their planning efforts, executing a tight schedule and providing customers alternative options when necessary, ensuring maximum support to forces assigned as well as transiting forces to the CENTCOM [U.S. Central Command] AOR," said Penrod.

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.