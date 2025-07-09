Army engineer reenlists with his daughter at his side in South Korea

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Staff Sgt. Cullen Ellis, quality assurance representative, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | Staff Sgt. Cullen Ellis, quality assurance representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, reaffirmed his commitment to service by signing an indefinite reenlistment contract on July 9, 2025, at Camp Henry, South Korea. During the ceremony, servicemembers from other units in the Army and Navy joined him. In his current job he works with services throughout the Department of Defense to construct infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – With his almost three-year-old daughter at his side, Staff Sgt. Cullen Ellis, quality assurance representative, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, reaffirmed his commitment to service by signing an indefinite reenlistment contract on July 9, 2025, at Camp Henry, South Korea. Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, USACE FED, administered the Oath of Enlistment at the ceremony.



“I thought it was special that my daughter could be there to re-enlist with me,” Ellis said.



During his remarks, Ellis, a native of Allen, Texas, acknowledged the decade of service ahead for him and his family.



“The Army has been incredibly supportive for my family, especially during a challenging time when my daughter spent her first month in the NICU,” he said. “I would gladly repay that with 20 years of dedicated service.”



FED, composed primarily of civilian employees, currently has about a dozen Soldiers assigned. With such a small military population, this ceremony marked the first reenlistment event for the district since 2018.



“He’s absolutely been outstanding for the organization,” Willis said at the ceremony. “He’s made our life easy.”



Members of Central Resident Office joined Ellis along with colleagues in the Army and Navy he works with regularly.



“It was important to have my team from USACE along with [other units] present, as we have navigated numerous challenges together,” he said. “I have been fortunate to foster a culture of collaboration rather than division, building strong connections in the process.”



Although he has worked a range of roles in the Army prior to FED, in his current position, Ellis supports construction quality assurance across the Daegu area, working with installations and contractors to deliver high-quality facilities. He inspects construction sites for compliance with contract specifications, focusing heavily on safety and quality.



“This assignment has greatly enhanced my understanding of large-scale construction,” he said.



Reflecting on his time with USACE, Ellis emphasized the value of relationships—many of which were on display during the ceremony.



“The most meaningful thing about my time in USACE has been creating strong relationships through different bases and branches of service,” he said.



As he looks ahead, Ellis shared advice for others weighing whether to continue their military careers.



“For anyone considering a continued service, I would advise that many who leave often miss it, and I have yet to meet someone who regrets completing 20 years and retiring,” he said.