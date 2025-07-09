JBPHH ‘Fiber Deep’ project saves millions, boosts network resilience

Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | A team comprised of U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the 202nd, 205th, and 210th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | A team comprised of U.S. Air National Guard Airmen from the 202nd, 205th, and 210th Engineering Installation Squadrons, band together to install a fiber optic cable on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Fiber Deep project underway at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, a transformation spearheaded by an U.S. Air National Guard engineering installation team, is set to save approximately $10 million dollars, while simultaneously fortifying against cyber threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 07.13.2025 Courtesy Story Pacific Air Forces

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii –

An Air National Guard fiber cable installation team is implementing the 'Fiber Deep' project on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This project aims to save up to $10 million by reducing upkeep and repair costs while also upgrading the base against cyber threats.



The ANG boasts 15 specialized squadrons dedicated to planning, installing, and restoring cyberspace and expeditionary communications capabilities to enable airpower anytime, anywhere.



The project is about more than upgrading cables, it's about ensuring seamless communication, bolstering national security, and saving taxpayer dollars. Their involvement in the 'Fiber Deep' project offers a significant cost advantage compared to hiring civilian contractors, a valuable asset for modernization efforts for U.S. Department of Defense installations. The benefits extend beyond mere cost savings, as these projects provide critical real-world training opportunities, honing the skills of ANG warfighters.



The JBPH-H 'Fiber Deep' project represents a fundamental shift in the base's network infrastructure, moving away from an aging and increasingly vulnerable system. Upgrading to fiber-optic cables allows for a more resilient and cost-effective network backbone, given the existing copper cable architecture, prone to degradation and costly maintenance, was becoming an operational liability.



The upgrade project addresses these issues head-on, replacing the old system with durable fiber optic cabling that's less susceptible to environmental factors, promising fewer repairs and significantly longer lifespan. The ultimate goals: slashing system maintenance costs, dramatically increasing network resilience, and enhancing cyber capabilities for both the U.S. Navy and Air Force at JBPH-H.



The new architecture incorporates two “core” network topologies: a cybersecurity principle of never trust, always verify, and a system of high-speed routers and switches, that provide crucial redundancy between data centers and ensuring diverse paths for data transmission within each facility – a vital safeguard for maintaining operations even in degraded environments.



Creating a more secure network infrastructure isn't without obstacles, as the engineering team faces aging telecom installations, riddled with collapsed and congested or missing ductwork, obstructed cable pathways and more … requiring innovation and dedication from technicians to get the job done. Compounding these difficulties, water accumulation in maintenance holes poses a constant threat to equipment integrity and creates hazardous working conditions, demanding meticulous planning and specialized mitigation strategies to ensure safety and prevent damage.



"The value that engineering installation brings to the U.S. Navy and Air Force, as exemplified by the 'Fiber Deep' project at JBPH-H, is our ability to solve complex communication challenges with innovative solutions," said Lt. Col. Christopher LaBanca, Pacific Air Forces communications EI division chief. "Our EI Airmen possess a wealth of experience and unwavering professionalism, ensuring the reliable and secure network infrastructure that our warfighters depend on to execute their missions."



The 'Fiber Deep' project directly reinforces national security by providing the U.S. Navy and Air Force at JBPH-H with a more resilient and secure communications infrastructure – a critical advantage in an increasingly contested digital landscape. The success of this initiative at JBPH-H provides a compelling blueprint for modernizing network infrastructure at other joint bases, offering a cost-effective and resilient solution for a more secure future.



By reducing maintenance costs, bolstering network resilience, and enhancing cybersecurity, the 'Fiber Deep' project exemplifies a smart investment in the future of communications at JBPH-H. The project may serve as a model for other installations seeking to modernize their infrastructure thanks to the dedicated efforts of Air National Guardsmen network technicians.



“This project's success is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our 34 EI Airmen”, added Lt. Col. LaBanca. “I am incredibly proud of their commitment to excellence and their ability to overcome the significant challenges presented by this complex undertaking. Their contributions are vital to strengthening the communications infrastructure that supports our nation's defense”.



Embracing innovative solutions like 'Fiber Deep' is paramount to ensuring our armed forces remain prepared for any challenge, securing our nation's interests in an ever-evolving world.