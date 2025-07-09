SecAF, CSAF visit Whiteman AFB following Operation Midnight Hammer

Photo By Senior Airman Joseph Garcia | Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Joseph Garcia | Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin tours the Combined Operations Building at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 10, 2025. Department of the Air Force leaders visited Whiteman AFB to commend members following Operation Midnight Hammer, the largest B-2 Spirit operational strike in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia) see less | View Image Page

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. -- Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin visited Whiteman AFB on July 10 to commend Airmen on the success of Operation Midnight Hammer.



The June 21 operation saw seven B-2 Spirit aircraft deliver an overnight strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history. In a timeline of just weeks, members of the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings turned strategic planning of an unprecedented operation into global execution.



“The success of this mission demonstrates the precision and potency of a combat-ready Air Force and strategic innovation,” Meink said. “The warfighting capability of the Total Force Airmen here and the B-2 Spirit was tested with the world watching, and Team Whiteman performed flawlessly.”



The complex operation incorporated decoy bombers that flew west over the Pacific Ocean. This deceptive tactic was known ahead of time by only a select few mission planners at Whiteman AFB and key leaders at the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command headquarters. The seven aircraft that executed the mission deployed a total of 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, which was the first operational use of the “bunker buster” bombs.



During their visit, Meink and Allvin thanked the members at Whiteman AFB who contributed to the operation and coined those who exemplified excellence throughout all stages of the mission.



“The U.S. Air Force’s ability to project airpower globally with minimal notice is unmatched,” Allvin said. “Our advantage stems from Airmen who are mission-focused and able to adapt to a rapidly evolving strategic landscape. The Airmen here have set the standard for operational precision and execution.”



The pressure of the high-stakes mission was not only felt by the B-2 pilots and operation’s planners. Given a deadline of nearly one week, Airmen assigned to the 509th Maintenance Group were tasked with building and loading the GBU-57 MOPs, refueling the aircraft, and performing preflight inspections ensuring the bombers could carry out their lengthy flights and deploy the weapons.



“I could not be prouder of the men and women of Team Whiteman,” said Air Force Col. Joshua Wiitala, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Operation Midnight Hammer showed the world that we are ready to deliver precision global strike when called upon. We are humbled by the recognition the team is receiving from our nation’s leaders for their perseverance and dedication to our one-of-a-kind mission.”



Being the only installation in the world to operate a stealth bomber makes Whiteman AFB an integral component to U.S. Strategic Command’s mission of deterring strategic attack. As showcased by Operation Midnight Hammer, the B-2 is not only a visible shield, but an invisible sword, ready to deliver lethality – anytime, anywhere.