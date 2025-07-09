Tropic Lightning Honors Ceremony Welcomes New Senior Leaders at Schofield Barracks

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jim D. Kersey, incoming deputy commanding officer for operations, addresses the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jim D. Kersey, incoming deputy commanding officer for operations, addresses the audience during the Tropic Lightning Honors Ceremony at Weyand Field July 11, 2025. Evans praised the 25th Infantry Division’s legacy of innovation, empowered leadership, and relentless mission focus. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The 25th Infantry Division welcomed two senior leaders during a Tropic Lightning Honors Ceremony held at historic Schofield Barracks, celebrating leadership continuity, legacy, and the division’s enduring commitment to excellence across the Indo-Pacific region.



Colonel Jim D. Keirsey assumed the role of Deputy Commanding Officer for Operations, while Colonel David A. Brunais returned to serve as the division’s Chief of Staff. Both officers bring extensive experience and deep ties to the 25th Infantry Division.



“JD is a proven warrior,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division. “He’s served with distinction as the longest-tenured commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment and brings unmatched energy, focus on standards-based leadership, and relentless drive to develop future leaders.”



Keirsey most recently served as executive officer to the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army in Washington, D.C. Speaking during the ceremony, he praised the division’s reputation for readiness and innovation.



“When others wring their hands, the 25th provides answers,” Keirsey said. “This isn’t a place about show—it’s a place about go. We’re proud to be counted among your ranks.”



Brunais, who previously commanded the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets,” and served as Division Operations Officer, returns after a year at the U.S. Army War College. In his remarks, he acknowledged the division’s evolution and its continued transformation in contact.



“It’s amazing to see the positive change in just a year,” Brunais said. “This division holds a special place in my heart. You don’t just wear the Tropic Lightning patch—you carry the legacy of Guadalcanal, Luzon, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.”



The ceremony also recognized the division’s storied history. July marks the 80th anniversary of the 25th Infantry Division’s campaign to liberate the Philippines during World War II. Since then, Tropic Lightning Soldiers have served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and throughout the Indo-Pacific.



As we speak, Soldiers are training in the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, and even Fort Knox,” said Evans. “This division doesn’t stop—it’s restless, relentless, and always fighting to get better.”



The event drew Soldiers, families, and community leaders, including members of the Lee family, whose legacy is honored at the Lee Family Fitness Center on post. The ceremony concluded with the Tropic Lightning March and the Army Song, underscoring the pride and tradition that defines the division’s legacy.