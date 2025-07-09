Airman honored for heroism after saving pilot and passenger following plane crash

Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Air Force Staff Sgt. Bram Sanders, a medic with the 181st Medical Group Search and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Air Force Staff Sgt. Bram Sanders, a medic with the 181st Medical Group Search and Extraction element assigned to the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, Indiana National Guard participates in training at a simulated disaster site during a pre-external evaluation sustainment year collective training event at Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ind., Aug. 10, 2022. Airmen from the 181st Medical Group are embedded with S&E teams to provide immediate on-scene emergency medical support during the search and extraction phase of emergency and disaster incidents. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. L. Roland Sturm) see less | View Image Page

Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones presented Technical Sgt. Bram Sanders, a medic from the 181st Medical Group, assigned to the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package, Medical Element element, with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Heroic Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Fire Station No. 5 in Terre Haute, Indiana, on July 10 for his lifesaving response to a May 16 plane crash at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.



The World War II-era Grumman TBM-3 Avenger aircraft struck the ground, the airport’s perimeter fence, coming to rest upside-down following the impact. Sanders, serving in his civilian role as a firefighter paramedic, was among the first responders to arrive on scene. He extracted the pilot from his parachute harness, moving him away from the wreckage and to safety. Sanders then administered critical care, continuing even after additional emergency medical professionals arrived.



"When I first heard about Technical Sgt. Sanders’ actions that day, I was not the least bit surprised," said 1st Lt. Eric McGriff, the Medical Plans Officer for the 19th CERFP Medical Element. "He is one of our most experienced medics and has always been a team player. TSgt Sanders is the embodiment of our Air Force Core Values and the 19th CERFP Medical Element is proud to have him on our team."



The 19th CERFP's Medical Element operates as a specialized detachment of the 181st Medical Group. It provides rapid-response capabilities in consequence management, including search and extraction, emergency medical services, and patient decontamination in support of local, state, and federal agencies responding to CBRNE incidents.



Several Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing also responded to the crash, offering immediate assistance, helping maintain perimeter security and directing traffic to ensure first responders had rapid access to the incident site.