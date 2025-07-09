NMRTC Camp Pendleton Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevon Duren | Outgoing Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton Commander Capt....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevon Duren | Outgoing Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton Commander Capt. Jenny Burkett (left) salutes incoming NMRTC Camp Pendleton Commander Capt. Virginia Damin (right) during the change of command ceremony held July 11, 2025, in the Medal Honor Promenade of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Guido Valdes presided over the event and served as the reviewing officer ensuring the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the command. Burkett will transfer to the Office of the Deputy Navy Surgeon General in Falls Church, Va., and Damin comes to NMRTC Camp Pendleton from her previous position as the executive officer of NMRTC Guam and deputy director of Naval Hospital Guam. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton changed command on July 11, 2025, during a ceremony held in the Medal of Honor Promenade of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



Capt. Jenny S. Burkett was relieved by Capt. Virginia H. Damin as both commander of NMRTC Camp Pendleton and as NHCP director.



The presiding officer for the event was Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Director of Defense Health Network Pacific Rim.



“Holding the position of command is perhaps the most rewarding milestone and position to achieve in the Navy,” Valdes said. “A commanding officer’s leadership directly affects the well-being and readiness of those who serve our nation, a trust we hold sacred.”



Speaking of Burkett’s time in command, Valdes added, “Your commitment to the support of the operational force spanned from the Indo-Pacific theater to Central Command. Integrating the Naval Hospital and the Expeditionary Medical Facility into critical exercises such as Steel Knight, Keen Sword, Pacific Sentry, and Pacific Partnership 2023 forged a stronger, more interoperable medical force. Your legacy will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.”



Valdes then welcomed the new commander, “Captain Damin, becoming a commanding officer signifies the ultimate vote of confidence from Navy Medicine leadership. It provides opportunity for immense personal satisfaction, but also carries great challenges. I am confident you will lead his organization with vision, dedication, and commitment to excellence.”



Burkett then gave her detaching remarks where she thanked her family, mentors, peers, and the command and hospital staffs, and spoke of the dedication the hospital team showed during her time in command.



“Over the past two years, this hospital has exemplified what it means to be a high reliability organization — resilient, adaptable, and deeply committed to mission readiness and patient centered care,” Burkett said.



She went on to talk about the accomplishments during her time in command including the hospital’s graduate medical and dental education, “Our fellowship, residency, and internship programs flourished, successfully preparing the next generation of Navy physicians and dentists. Our Nurse Corps, Medical Service Corps, hospital corpsmen, and civilian staff continued to mentor, train, and lead by example in every clinic and unit.”



Addressing her relief, Burkett said, “You are inheriting a phenomenal team. I have no doubt that under your leadership, they will continue to grow and thrive. Enjoy the privilege of command, as it goes fast.”



She wrapped up her comments with a moment of reflection, “As I step away from this position, I leave with deep pride, lasting memories, and complete confidence in the future of this command.”



Burkett will transfer to the Office of the Deputy Navy Surgeon General in Falls Church, Va.



After reading her orders and assuming command of NMRTC, Damin remarked on beginning her fourth tour at NHCP, “Being entrusted with the charge of command is an honor and being given the opportunity to command here is a true gift.”



As Damin neared the end of her comments, she spoke directly to her command “This is what I ask of you: please care about our mission, care about our patients, care about yourselves and each other. Because caring leads to ownership, and if we do that, we can accomplish anything.”



Damin comes to NMRTC Camp Pendleton from her previous position as the executive officer of NMRTC Guam and deputy director of Naval Hospital Guam.



