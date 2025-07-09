Rep. Escobar Visits Fort Bliss, Observes Holistic Soldier Readiness Programs

FORT BLISS, Texas – As part of the U.S. Army’s broader Transformation Initiative to modernize and streamline the force for future conflicts, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, visited the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade (1AD DSB), “Muleskinners,” on July 9, to observe how the U.S. Army is investing in its most valuable asset—its people. The visit focused on the implementation of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program and a complementary leadership and wellness course known as the Military Mile, led in partnership with the Give an Hour Mental Health for Life program. These efforts align with the U.S. Army’s push to improve force readiness by developing adaptive, resilient leaders who are physically, mentally and emotionally prepared for the complex demands of modern warfare. “H2F and programs like Military Mile are how we strengthen the force from the inside out,” said Capt. Bradford Emerton, an H2F Injury Control Director and a physical therapist with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, “We're aligning with the Army’s vision by building soldiers who are not just technically capable, but holistically ready.” The H2F program, a pillar of the U.S. Army's modernization approach, targets five domains of readiness: physical, mental, spiritual, nutritional, and sleep. It complements the broader Transformation Initiative by ensuring soldiers are personally optimized to leverage emerging technologies and meet the demands of multi-domain operations. Congresswoman Escobar spent time engaging with soldiers and staff, including Give an Hour leader Julie Wells and Dr. Doug Briggs, the director of the H2F Program at Fort Bliss. “You are here because you are leaders. And what leaders do is, when they see something that’s wrong, they step up,” said Escobar. “Programs like this don’t just build better soldiers—they build stronger communities, stronger teams and, ultimately, a stronger Army.” Her visit comes at a time when the U.S. Army is evolving to meet future challenges—streamlining operations, embracing new technologies, and enhancing communication systems. Alongside these advancements, programs like H2F ensure that the individuals behind the mission remain strong, adaptable, and ready for whatever lies ahead.

