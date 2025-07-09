PCU Arizona holds change of command ceremony

GROTON, Conn. – The Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Arizona (SSN 803) held a change of command ceremony Friday, July 11, aboard the Historic Ship Nautilus at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Connecticut.



Cmdr. Thomas Digan, the first commanding officer of the nuclear-powered fast-attack Virginia-class submarine, turned command over to Cmdr. Christian Olsen in a traditional change of command ceremony.



During the ceremony, Digan spoke about his pride in having a longstanding family history of Navy submariners and what he appreciated most during his time standing up PCU Arizona.



“I would like to talk about the true stars of this show: the proud crew of Arizona; individually they are incredible, collectively they are unstoppable,” said Digan, from Honolulu. “It turns out when you establish a command, the CO is the first one to report, so I was able to personally welcome all the Sailors on board. Seeing their development and taking both professional and personal initiative to achieve their goals has been a privilege to see.”



Digan thanked an extensive list of people for their support during his time as commanding officer, including the crew, his family, the ombudsman, and ship’s sponsor and commissioning committee.



“We are all very proud to be part of the next warship to be named after both the Grand Canyon state, and the next naval warship after USS Arizona (BB-39),” Digan said. “We worked every day with the memory of the fallen shipmates that came before us and continuously worked to ensure their legacy isn’t forgotten, and its heritage is imbedded into our culture and our submarine.”



Capt. Philip Castellano, commodore, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony and Rear Adm. Patrick Friedman, U.S. Central Command’s deputy director for strategy, plans and policy, was the guest speaker.



Olsen continued the list of gratitude by thanking the team from General Dynamics Electric Boat.



“We have been asked to build and crew the most advanced, most lethal fast attack submarine ever built, a modern marvel of American engineering and ingenuity,” Olsen said. “In my turnover timeline I have been impressed with your dedication and professionalism.”



Olsen, a native of Ogden, Utah, previously served aboard USS Maine (SSBN 741), USS Dallas (SSN 700), and as executive officer of USS Columbus (SSN 762).



“In joining the ranks of the U.S. submarine force commanding officers, I feel as if I am stepping into history; the legacy left by our predecessors is humbling indeed, and I am doubly blessed to be the commanding officer of the future USS Arizona,” Olsen said. “On the battleship Arizona, on the day she went down, there were 38 sets of brothers and a father and son serving on board, most of whom died in the attack. Some of our best were lost, many families losing multiple sons. Our nation is forever indebted to the sacrifice of these Sailors and families, and I will do my best to carry on their name and legacy with this fantastic crew.”



Arizona’s namesake is the USS Arizona (BB 39), a historic WWII-era Pennsylvania-class battleship named after the 48th U.S. state. The new submarine is the third U.S. Navy vessel named for the state of Arizona. The first, commissioned in 1858, was a merchant steam ship seized by the Navy in 1862.



Arizona is sponsored by Mrs. Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of Donald Stratton, one of the last surviving members of the battleship Arizona.



Arizona’s keel laying ceremony took place in December 2022 at Electric Boat’s hull fabrication facility in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, where it is also currently being constructed at General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will ultimately join Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, one of two submarine squadrons based out of Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.





Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

