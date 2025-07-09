Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan terminates four illegal charters over Fourth of July weekend

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 11, 2025
    Lt. Joe Neff
    414-405-6436/Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil
    MILWAUKEE — Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan terminated four vessels operating illegal
    charters in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.
    Examples of violations include: insufficient life jackets, lack of safety training, and one vessel
    was found to have no personal flotation devices on board for the 10 passengers. Vessels
    operating as charters are required by federal law to have a personal flotation device for all
    passengers and crew members on board.
    All four vessels were terminated and escorted safely back to the pier.
    The Coast Guard continues to urge those recreating in the waters of Lake Michigan to do so
    safely. Anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel should verify that the captain has a
    Merchant Mariner Credential. If the vessel has more than six passengers, ask to see the Coast
    Guard certificate of inspection. Passengers should not board vessels that do not comply with
    federal safety regulations.
    “We want people to have a safe and enjoyable time out on the lake and our Chicago area
    waterways and to do their research before renting or chartering a boat,” said Cmdr. T. J. Bigay,
    commanding officer, Marine Safety Unit Chicago. “Illegal charters put people’s lives at risk and
    the Coast Guard, along with interagency partners, will continue to identify, investigate and shut
    down these inherently dangerous operations. We will enforce passenger vessel safety regulations
    to the fullest extent of the law. Passengers are exposing themselves to unknown risk and liability
    if the vessel they rented is operating as an illegal charter.”
    Owners and operators of illegal charters can face more than $69,000 per voyage in civil penalties
    for illegal passenger vessel operations.
    Anyone with information regarding suspected illegal charters is encouraged to contact Coast
    Guard Investigative Services.
    The Coast Guard and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are working closely with the
    Chicago Harbor Safety Committee to promote safe and legal charter operations. There is a
    “Research Before Renting” survey on the Chicago Harbor Safety Committee website that can
    assist with verifying if your charter is operating illegally. To take the survey, please visit
    Thinking of Chartering a Boat? | CHSC
    For further information, please contact Lt. Joe Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer,
    at 414-405-6436 or via email at Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil
    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:38
    Story ID: 542599
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG GreatLakes Chicago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download