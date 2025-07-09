Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan terminates four illegal charters over Fourth of July weekend

July 11, 2025

MILWAUKEE — Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan terminated four vessels operating illegal

charters in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.

Examples of violations include: insufficient life jackets, lack of safety training, and one vessel

was found to have no personal flotation devices on board for the 10 passengers. Vessels

operating as charters are required by federal law to have a personal flotation device for all

passengers and crew members on board.

All four vessels were terminated and escorted safely back to the pier.

The Coast Guard continues to urge those recreating in the waters of Lake Michigan to do so

safely. Anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel should verify that the captain has a

Merchant Mariner Credential. If the vessel has more than six passengers, ask to see the Coast

Guard certificate of inspection. Passengers should not board vessels that do not comply with

federal safety regulations.

“We want people to have a safe and enjoyable time out on the lake and our Chicago area

waterways and to do their research before renting or chartering a boat,” said Cmdr. T. J. Bigay,

commanding officer, Marine Safety Unit Chicago. “Illegal charters put people’s lives at risk and

the Coast Guard, along with interagency partners, will continue to identify, investigate and shut

down these inherently dangerous operations. We will enforce passenger vessel safety regulations

to the fullest extent of the law. Passengers are exposing themselves to unknown risk and liability

if the vessel they rented is operating as an illegal charter.”

Owners and operators of illegal charters can face more than $69,000 per voyage in civil penalties

for illegal passenger vessel operations.

Anyone with information regarding suspected illegal charters is encouraged to contact Coast

Guard Investigative Services.

The Coast Guard and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are working closely with the

Chicago Harbor Safety Committee to promote safe and legal charter operations. There is a

“Research Before Renting” survey on the Chicago Harbor Safety Committee website that can

assist with verifying if your charter is operating illegally. To take the survey, please visit

Thinking of Chartering a Boat? | CHSC

For further information, please contact Lt. Joe Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer,

at 414-405-6436 or via email at Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil

