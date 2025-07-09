CATALYST ignites innovation: New course fuels tech solutions at Hurlburt

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi | Josh Hollenback, HSU Education Foundation unmanned aerial vehicle and science,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi | Josh Hollenback, HSU Education Foundation unmanned aerial vehicle and science, technology, engineering and mathematics coordinator, gives a presentation to Air Commandos during the Critical Analysis Training Accelerator: Learning to Yield Solutions through Technology course kickoff at a HSU building near Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 8, 2025. The CATALYST course is a new partnership between HSU and the 1st Special Operations Wing teaching Airmen about programs such as Python, Envision and Microsoft Power Platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA -- The 1st Special Operations Wing and the HSU Educational Foundation partnered to launch a training program to equip Airmen with practical tech skills to solve unit-level challenges, July 8, 2025, at the HSU campus near Hurlburt Field, Florida. The first iteration of ‘Critical Analysis Training Accelerator: Learning to Yield Solutions through Technology,’ or CATALYST, is a 7-week course that aims to teach Airmen coding technologies, data analysis and project management.

"CATALYST aims to develop Airmen into innovators, empowering them to drive change within their squadrons and across the base, ultimately shaping the future of innovation within the 1st Special Operations Wing," said Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander.

The course intends to empower Airmen to solve real-world, unit-level problems, ranging from tracking training schedules to managing aircraft maintenance equipment.

“You guys know what your squadrons need, you're closer to the problems,” Dierig said in a speech during the kickoff. “Now your job is to solve the problems--you are now the pathfinders.”

According to the 1 SOW CATALYST Program Leader, being able to solve these problems firsthand saves time and money on what would normally be an outsourced project. Airmen in the program are learning and applying practical skills using Air Force-approved software including Python, Envision and Microsoft Power Platform.

CATALYST begins with rigorous classroom instruction, then progresses to applied coding, data visualization and a final capstone event. Each week, seasoned instructors challenge students with real-world scenarios submitted by the students.

The HSU foundation selected experienced instructors based on their professional expertise. They include Michael Corey, a computer scientist with the Air Force Research Laboratory to teach Python; Dr. Brian Salk, founder of Pinnacle Professional Development LLC to teach Project Management Program; Zac Strength, a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran to teach Envision and Scott Hay, a 30-year data businessman to teach Power App.

Graduates from the program will return to their units with the ability to build time-saving programs, force multiply dashboards, a training certificate and program management skills that are useful in and out of their units.

By broadening the class availability to all 1 SOW Airmen, service members can gain formal knowledge and recognition for something many have been doing for the past five years in their off time, according to Amy Negron, HSU chief executive officer.

“I believe that CATALYST has roots in a concept that we believe in,” Negron said, “to add skills to already very accomplished, talented individuals and empower them to come up with their own solutions.”

Negron added that what taxpayers and commanders invest in their troops is a vital resource that needs to be cultivated--CATALYST serves as the launch point for that innovation drive.

If successful, the Air Force Special Operations Command’s participation may lead to further additions across AFSOC, potentially branching further into the Department of Defense, according to the Program Leader.

“If you like what we’re doing, roll up your sleeves” said Dr. Paul Hsu, founder of HSU Educational Foundation.