NSASP Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Andrew Revelos | From left to right, NSASP Chaplain Lt. Joseph Jones, Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant of NDW, Capt. Jon Townsend, outgoing NSASP commanding officer, and Capt. John Nadder, incoming NSASP commanding officer, salute the colors during the NSASP change of command July 11 at NSF Dahlgren, Va.

DAHLGREN, Va. (July 11, 2025) -- Naval Support Activity South Potomac conducted a change of command July 11 at the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren Theater, where Capt. Jon Townsend relinquished command to Capt. John Nadder in a ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant of Naval District Washington.



Townsend thanked Faehnle and other senior leaders in attendance, including Vice Adm. Brad Skillman, deputy chief of naval operations for integration of capabilities and resources N8, and David Steffee, deputy director of the programming division for chief of naval operations.

Then Townsend greeted long list of community supporters of the two bases managed by NSASP – NSF Dahlgren, and NSF Indian Head, Md. – from town and county leadership, to local military affairs councils, to state and federal leaders of Virginia and Maryland.



“To our community partners,” said Townsend, “let me tell you that managing two bases in two jurisdictions is exactly as challenging as it sounds – we could not do what we do without [your] support.”



Faehnle praised Townsend and highlighted the vital missions hosted at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head. “This is a great ceremony, a moment of transition and celebration for one of our Navy’s most strategically-vital shore commands,” he said.



Both officers served together in the past as classmates at the Naval Academy and Naval War College. “I knew when you took command here I wouldn’t have anything to worry about and that the bases would be in great hands, and you have proven me right,” Faehnle told Townsend. “We’re here today to recognize the outstanding service of Admiral (Select) Townsend, who has led NSA South Potomac with dedication and distinction. And I welcome Captain John Nadder, who will shortly assume command of this dynamic, essential organization.”



As the Navy celebrates 250 years of protecting democracy, winning wars and keeping sea lanes open, Faehnle said the future of NSASP was promising. “It’s important to note that our Navy’s ability to deter and win in future combat starts right here, where we train the next generation of surface warriors, develop next-generation weapons, and continue to build the arsenal of democracy.”



On behalf of the president, Faehnle presented Townsend with the Meritorious Service Medal, third award in lieu of gold start, for “exceptionally meritorious conduct,” according to the award citation read by NSASP Executive Officer Cmdr. Bob Lusk Jr. “Captain Townsend’s visionary leadership provided unparalleled levels of tenant support and engagement while executing $125 million in construction, utilities, recapitalization and environmental projects.



“In charge of one of the oldest U.S. Navy bases, NSF Indian Head,” the citation continued, “he spearheaded the efforts to stand up a support program office focused on executing a $2.7 billion facility investment program, directly supporting Naval Sea Systems Command’s Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan to revitalize the Navy’s arsenal.”



The citation also recognized Townsend’s efforts to improve operations in Navy barracks, an effort he led from the front by living in the barracks during the workweek, and regularly interfacing with junior personnel and Public Works.



“By his dynamic leadership, keen judgement, and loyal devotion to duty, Captain Townsend reflected great credit on himself, and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Navy,” the award citation concluded.



In Townsend’s final remarks to his command, he echoed Faehnle’s assessment of the critical capability NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head bring to the Navy and nation. He noted the unique capabilities of every major tenant command at each installation and the “world-moving” missions they undertake. “I’ve worn this uniform for more than 30 years, and it doesn’t get more compelling than this,” he said.



He then asked members of his command staff to stand, noting how each and every member contributes to achieving those missions. He also thanked the Public Works Department, led by Cmdr. Angel Aviles, and all Navy first responders in NSASP’s Security Forces and Fire Departments. He also praised members of the NSASP Unaccompanied Housing staff who treated him like family.



Townsend reserved special praise for his senior enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Andy Reyes-Velez, and Lusk.



“CMC Reyes is one of the best senior enlisted leaders I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “This man’s knowledge of policies, standards and all things Navy sets him apart from his peers, but his mentorship of Sailors is what is really notable.”



Townsend’s extended that gratitude to all enlisted members of NSASP. “You are a small, but mighty crew. Each and every one of you, including your families, are a key component of our success here.”



Last to be thanked among the NSASP staff was Lusk. “He isn’t just an outstanding XO,” said Townsend. “He’s a great naval officer and a great American, and it’s been an absolute blessing to have him in my life.”



Turning to his family, Townsend thanked them for their unwavering support during his tour at NSASP, and throughout his Navy career. He also welcomed Nadder and his family, and urged the staff to support him as he leads NSASP into its next chapter.



Turning to the flag next the podium, Townsend noted the different meaning of each color. “[But] the true strength of this flag, this symbol of freedom, is the individual threads,” he said. “I really appreciated my time here.”



Townsend and Nadder then read their orders, and exchanged command as Faehnle presided.



Nadder thanked guests, Faehnle and all members of the NSASP staff who contributed to the ceremony.



“Before speaking about the future, I would first like to express the deep gratitude to Captain JT Townsend, whose leadership over the past year has re-strengthened this installation, fostered partnerships across NSF Dahlgren and Indian Head and the local communities, and championed a culture of excellence,” Nadder said. “Thank you for the steady hand, vision, and dedication you have brought to this command.”



Turning to his new staff and tenant command leaders at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head, Nadder vowed build upon the installations’ collective successes. “You support cutting-edge science and technology, research and development, ordnance development, mission system training, and an array of operational and strategic capabilities that make a difference to the Navy, our great nation, and across the globe,” he said. “Success here at South Potomac enables success overseas.”



Like Townsend, Nadder credited his family for their support of his Navy career, thanking his parents, sisters, nephews, grandfather, wife and daughters.



Nadder concluded his remarks by noting some of the challenges he expected to tackle during his tour, including modernization of facilities and growing missions. “The demand is evident, and collectively, we must meet the requirement,” he said.



“Together, we will build upon the current foundation and remain mission-ready and resilient,” Nadder said. “We will continue to strengthen the bonds between this installation and the communities that support NSA South Potomac so faithfully. It is an amazing opportunity to lead this extraordinary team, and look forward to working with each and every one of you to ensure that NSA South Potomac is a model of operational excellence and community partnership.”