Photo Story: Fort McCoy leaders participate in community engagement at annual Tomah Tractor Pull

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum and Command Sgt. Maj. James...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, participate in the opening ceremony for the 50th Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull on June 27, 2025 in Tomah, Wis. The event draws thousands every year to Tomah and every year Fort McCoy leaders engage with local leaders to welcome the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, participate in the opening ceremony for the 50th Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull on June 27, 2025 in Tomah, Wis.



The event draws thousands every year to Tomah and every year Fort McCoy leaders engage with local leaders to welcome the event.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”