USNS Comfort Departs Ecuador After Third CP25 Mission Stop

MANTA, Ecuador – The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Manta, Ecuador following the third mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25), July 10, 2025.



Throughout the six-day visit to Ecuador, Comfort’s crew worked alongside Ecuador providing medical care to the people of Ecuador, renovating dilapidated infrastructure and training side-by-side with the Ecuadorian military.



During the CP25 visit to Ecuador, the Comfort’s team of U.S., Canadian, Dominican Republican, and Ecuadorian medical professionals, assisted 2,767 patients from Manta and surrounding communities. The team filled 2,486 prescriptions, conducted nine CT scans, and distributed 694 pairs of glasses and 584 pairs of sunglasses. Additionally, the Comfort surgery team performed 48 surgeries to include cataract extraction, cleft lip repair, soft tissue mass removal, and hernia repair.



“Alongside our Ecuadorian partners, the Navy team continues to deepen our relationships and promote a shared commitment to the region,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander. “Through medical care, subject matter expert exchanges, and military to military training, we are enhancing our combined ability to respond to crises and disaster response.”



In addition to medial exchanges and care, veterinarians from the U.S. Army 248th Detachment for Veterinary Support Services conducted subject matter expert exchanges with cattle ranchers in Ropafuertes as well as K-9 training with the Ecuadorian military.



Marines assigned to Marine Force Security Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon conducted a three-day subject matter expert exchange with the Ecuadorian Navy, strengthening partnerships and continuing to enhance our combined capabilities.



Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 conducted construction, electrical, plumbing, and engineering support for two Manta schools, Escuela Republica Del Ecuador and Unidad Educativa El Porvenir.



“This was an incredible mission stop, I saw a lot of my own upbringing in the situations of these people we were working with,” said Construction Electrician 3rd Class Francisco Espinozavares, a Seabee assigned to NMCB 11. “I felt a lot of mixed emotions, joy, pride, and a sense that we were doing something meaningful, and it put into perspective how fortunate I am.”



Comfort’s community relations team participated in two beach cleanups, painting and beautification at Gil Delgado Elementary and Verdi Cervallos Hospital, a community soccer game, beach volleyball match, and a mural painting at Port Captaincy in Manta. The crews’ interpersonal relations towards the people of Ecuador created the necessary catalyst to help create and strengthen the bonds between the U.S. and Ecuador.



“We are so thankful for all of you,” said Nury Zambrano, a teacher for Gil Delgado Elementary. “You are the best, and we are so grateful for all that you did here for us and are eagerly waiting for you to return.”



The United States Fleet Forces Band “Unchartered Waters” performed at five locations throughout Manta, reaching a total audience of 1,150 members.



Next, Comfort is scheduled to transfer the Panama Canal and sail toward Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, its fourth mission stop for CP25.



CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007, the eighth aboard Comfort and fifth time Comfort has visited Ecuador during previous CP missions. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT, https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil/, X - @ NAVSOUS4THFLT, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-naval-forces-southern-command-u-s-4th-fleet

