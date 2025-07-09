624th CES year-end review 2024

The 624th Civil Engineer Squadron is comprised of 120 Citizen Airmen, under the leadership of Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Diego Noboa, Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Fernando Canez and First Sgt. Anthony Arcayan. The team includes six officers, seven section leaders and full-time staff covering 10 distinct Air Force Specialty Codes across operations, engineering, fire protection, and facilities flights including specialties in electrical systems, power production, HVAC and entomology.



The heavy repair flight leads structural teams, water and fuels maintenance specialists, pavement and equipment personnel who consistently exceed expectations and stand ready to answer our nation’s call.



The 624th Civil Engineer Squadron wrapped up a dynamic fiscal year 2024, maintaining a high operations tempo across multiple duty assignments. Following their return from Ready Component Posturing One, the Pacific Warriors launched a series of global missions in alignment with the Air Force Generation cycle.



Key deployments included:

• Deployment for Training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany (May 15-31, 2024)

• DFT at Lajes Field, Portugal (June 14-29, 2024)

• Innovative Readiness Training at Ford Island, Hawaii (May 1-Aug. 30, 2024)

• Joint Force Fire Training at Maui Airport Firefighting Rescue Station, Kahului, Hawaii (Sept. 7-8, 2024)

• Nexus Forge Exercise at Schofield Barracks and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (Feb. 7-12, 2025)



Throughout Reserve Personnel Appropriation and Military Personnel Appropriation tours, 624th CES engineers remained front-line focused during temporary duty assignments. Their responsibilities encompassed advanced echelon support, construction bill of materials preparation, computer-aided design drafting and project management of assignments issued by higher headquarters.



Citizen Airmen demonstrated versatility across a wide range of locations, including Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Camp Smith, Hawaii and Kunsan Air Base, Korea (Nov. 2024), with additional contributions in disaster relief operations:

• Hurricane Helene, N.C. (Nov. 2024)

• Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho (Sept. 2024-March 2025)

• Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska (Sept. 2024-March 2025)

• New Zealand (March 2025)



The squadron’s Prime BEEF team sustained its commitment to training programs including Silver Flag, mission essential equipment training, rapid damage repairs and the Troop Training Project. These efforts ensured readiness before transitioning back into the deployment cycle, supporting operations at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Robins AFB, Ga., Tyndall AFB, Fla., and Regional Training Sites both within and outside the continental United States.



DTF LAJES PORTUGAL

The 624th CES continued its vital work across the Air Force Reserve Command, beginning with a DFT at Lajes Field, Portugal. The Civil Engineer Advance Echelon team, along with 31 personnel, scoped the project prior to arrival, with automated clearance for aircraft and personnel completed before deployment. Coordination efforts were conducted with the assigned MilAir pilot and Unit Task Code kits were deployed from Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana to support local operations.



The deployment highlights included direct support to the 765th Civil Engineer Squadron. The 624th CES provided manpower and expertise to improve infrastructure and facilities across the installation. Engineers renovated Building T-112, covering a total of 23,851 square feet and followed up with upgrade and proficiency training across core specialties.



Personnel from the Power and Electrical Flight performed incoming power system modifications, lighting upgrades, and restoration of the BAK–12 aircraft arresting system. Structural teams then transitioned to primary facility enhancement projects as the focus of their mission shifted.



DFT RAMSTEIN AIR BASE

Upon arrival at Ramstein Air Base, the 624th CES’s ADVON team met with multiple facility projects, the highest priority being renovations to the gym and restroom areas in Building 750. Additional tasks included carpet replacement in the executive office suite and safety inspections of the PME indoor obstacle course, which featured 15 training elements.



The team was challenged to rapidly assemble a comprehensive bill of materials. Thirty CES engineers hit the ground running within the United States Air Forces in Europe major command, tackling a 3,200-square-foot gym overhaul. Tasks included pressure washing, prep work, drywall repairs, painting, ceiling tile installation, and carpet tiling to revitalize the fitness space.

Electrical systems specialists supported the effort by demolishing 40 feet of conduit raceway, wiring European-compatible outlets, and installing 500 feet of electrical conductors to illuminate workout zones. CES Airmen also contributed to logistics planning and structural support, ultimately completing the project ahead of schedule.



IRT FORD ISLAND

The IRT mission at Ford Island was conducted in accordance with Air Force Instruction 10-209, AFI 10-210 and each Air Force Specialty Code's Career Field Education and Training Plan. The mission included joint training for 144 service members from multiple branches.

Training system updates included MyLearning for individual skill-level advancement and Automated Readiness Information System for unit-level and contingency training. Squadron Unit Training Managers will finalize records upon the Airmen's return to their home stations.



Personnel demonstrated critical thinking, craftsmanship and leadership as they performed tasks beyond their primary AFSCs. The training spanned both construction and project management elements, enabling integration of cross-functional competencies within teams and further embodying the Headquarters Air Force’s multi-capable Airman concept.

Enhanced readiness was reflected across key domains, including logistics, joint operations, force support (feeding and bed-down), administration, public affairs, records management and cross-cultural competence. All training was tracked through weekly situation reports, offering a transparent evaluation of mission outcomes and criteria fulfillment.

Airmen qualified for UTC proficiency on multiple equipment platforms including extendable boom forklifts, scissor lifts, man lifts, telehandlers and 10K forklifts were trained and certified in Tactical Combat Casualty Care. The team completed 131 training tasks, 307 core tasks, 720 hours of proficiency instruction and delivered 5,920 man-hours across a 70-man-day window. These efforts represent a 75% increase in upgrade training and an estimated $750,000 in construction labor value provided to the government, through support from units specializing in pavements, structural, water and fuels, electrical and power systems and pest management.



NEXUS FORGE EXERCISE

Exercise Nexus Forge marked a groundbreaking effort in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, serving as the first iteration of its kind for the Air Force Reserve Command. The operation showcased Total Force Integration among joint partners, leveraging multiple airlift platforms and expeditionary airframes to demonstrate global mobility readiness.

Multiple units deployed from a centralized command-and-control expeditionary base. Among them, the 624th CES contributed significantly to mission execution. Capt. Jeremiah Wiltron, operations flight commander, led a team of Agile Combat Employment Airmen in establishing remote operating locations throughout the exercise footprint, which included Schofield Barracks, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Island, and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



While 4th Air Force served as the exercise lead, participants hailed from across the Department of Defense, including elements of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, the Hawaii Army National Guard and the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment. The exercise also featured Citizen Airmen from 20 wings across the Air Force Reserve, operating under three major commands within AFRC.



During the preparation phase of the Air Force Generation Cycle, the 624th Regional Support Group and CES personnel trained under austere and realistic field conditions. Exercises focused on threat response, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, weapons familiarization, and contingency operations including standing up and tearing down bare-base infrastructure. From initial warning order to completion, the mission ensured participants were truly “Ready Now.”



FIRE TRAINING MAUI

Citizen Airmen from the 624th Civil Engineer Squadron partnered with Marines from Kaneohe Bay, the U.S. Army’s 297th Engineer Detachment, and local firefighters from Maui Airport Fire Fighter Rescue Station for a joint training exercise in Kahului, Maui.



The two-day event began with controlled fire exercises inside shipping containers. On day two, participants tackled large-scale aircraft fire scenarios, rotating through multiple real-time simulations involving 10 to 20 service members. Teams from across military branches and local emergency services integrated seamlessly, showcasing operational cohesion and joint readiness.



Senior Master Sgt. Angel Palacios, Master Sgt. Matthew Pires and Master Sgt. Joseph Yamane led the exercise, collectively bringing more than four decades of firefighting experience to the mission. Personnel traveled to and from the training site aboard a U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook, coordinated by Army Sgt. John Segawa.

Many of the 624th CES Citizen Airmen also serve as civilian firefighters in their communities. Several were among the first responders during the 2023 Lahaina, Hawaii wildfire, lending unique perspective and skill to the training effort. The exercise was featured in Citizen Magazine, underscoring the power of collaboration in any environment, civilian or military.



HURRICANE HELENA

Staff Sgt. Christopher Siebert, an engineering journeyman assigned to the 624th CES deployed to Western North Carolina in response to Hurricane Helene. In his role, Siebert oversees engineering projects from technical planning through execution, ensuring operations run smoothly and effectively. His experience responding to the 2023 Maui wildfires proved instrumental during this humanitarian mission.



During the disaster response, Siebert provided vital support in power restoration for critical infrastructure, water treatment facilities, temporary shelters, and the installation of generators. His technical expertise and previous emergency response training positioned him as a key contributor in the effort.



Working within a multi-agency environment, Siebert collaborated with the Army Corps of Engineers, National Guard units, and contracted partners fostering a spirit of teamwork, resilience, and trust in interagency. He intends to share his experience with his unit and encourages fellow Airmen to step forward in support of future relief operations.



Additionally, members of the 624th CES were recently highlighted for their involvement in Stress Inoculation Testing, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense training and the Pacific Warrior Orientation during Rim of the Pacific. These dynamic initiatives reinforce squadron readiness and exemplify the focus, professionalism and mission-oriented excellence of our Citizen Airmen as they prepare for future challenges.

