104th Fighter Wing Hosts First Speed Mentoring Event

By Melanie J. Casineau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts- The 104th Fighter Wing held its first Speed Mentoring event June 8, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, drawing approximately a dozen attendees from across all ranks including student flight members and Colonels.



The event was coordinated by Senior Master Sgt. Ashley Bard, 104th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation Superintendent, in collaboration with the wing’s Top Three Council. The mentoring format was inspired by a similar event held at Otis Air National Guard Base attended by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Ballou, Senior Enlisted leader for the 104th Fighter Wing Component Maintenance Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jeff King, 104th Fighter Wing Structural Aircraft Mechanic.



“We brainstormed how to improve the event based on the feedback they received,” Bard said. “The Top Three Council wants to emphasize the importance of building connection, strengthening our force, and reinforcing a culture of continuous learning and development which is all critical to the mission.”

Attendees noted the event provided a valuable opportunity to pause from daily duties, engage in professional development, and build connections.



“This was absolutely a great opportunity to learn from other supervisors and leaders that I don’t work with on a daily basis,” said anonymous attendee. What I’ve learned from this experience is that all the topics share common denominators, Trust, communication, and knowing your people.”



“There was a lot of good info on how to deal with situations as a supervisor and mentor, “said anonymous attendee. “Overall, excellent job and you selected fantastic mentors who really complemented each other. The relaxed environment was appreciated.”



Bard felt that watching the mentors step up and share their knowledge and experience shows their willingness to shape the next generation. “It was a great testament to how important it is to invest in yourself and in others.”



The Top Three Council plans to host future Speed Mentoring events based on the positive response. Organizers said they received useful feedback and intend to expand the event, with the goal of holding two each year focused on different topics to keep the sessions fresh and impactful.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:17 Story ID: 542584 Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing Hosts First Speed Mentoring Event, by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.