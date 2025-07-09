Leading others through vulnerability

Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet, assigned to 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shoots down range during battle...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet, assigned to 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shoots down range during battle march and shoot training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 5, 2024. During BMS training, Cadets ruck six miles to the range, which simulates a stress response before practicing shooting under pressure. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, KY. – In the early hours of the day, Cadets assigned to Alpha Company, 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, marched to the starting point of the six-mile battle march and shoot, July 5, 2025. The star lit sky and chilling damp air encouraged Cadets before they stepped off to start their trek.

Cadet Irene Torrez Flores, University of Connecticut, continued to stay positive throughout the physical and mental exhaustion by remembering why she started. Among several reasons, Torrez joined ROTC due to her passion to help others.

Her father was never able to join the Army because of medical reasons, yet her family has a history of service. Torrez’s father passed in 2009, and her mom needed to work extensive hours to provide for her family. Torrez stepped up to take care of her siblings and continues to look out for them today.

Torrez is the oldest of her three younger sisters; one of them is planning to join ROTC at the University of Rhode Island.

“I really want to take everything I learn here and pass it down to her so that maybe one day she will end up being better than I am,” she said.

Torrez grew up in a tight-knit family due to their incredibly open and communicative household. Her mother, from El Salvador, and her father, from Nicaragua, raised her to be kind and empathetic to others.

According to Torrez, people here keep to themselves and rarely talk about internal battles, which was a big cultural shock for her.

“If I can show someone that I can open up about myself after everything I’ve been through it might help others do it too,” Torrez Flores said. “I know people think if you are in the military you have to be hardcore and not show emotions, but that is not the case.”

It is human nature to stereotype, but Torrez has found ways to empathize rather than judge. Her bubbly personality encourages vulnerable leadership. Even though some see it as a weakness, Torres is already seeing it create stronger bonds and build the confidence of her squadmates.

Unlike her, Cadet Ahmad Alkilani, Temple University, is an introvert and does not often show vulnerability, but Torrez is rubbing off on him.

“Her ability to be outgoing and put her ego aside to ask for help has shown me no one’s judging and we are all here to do the same thing,” Alkilani said. “We are going to be together through a month and a half so we might as well help each other.”

Being in the same squad, Alkilani and Torrez have developed trust in each other. Both believe that trust in your team comes when you stay humble and remember everyone is equal. According to Alkilani, you should not ask others to do something you won’t do yourself.

Building trust is a high priority for many officers, but first you must have confidence in your own abilities. Torrez has practiced that belief every day to embrace the challenges of CST.

One of the Cadre referenced David Goggins, motivational speaker, author and United States Navy SEAL, regarding his ‘40% Rule,’ “When your mind is telling you that you’re done, that you’re exhausted, that you cannot possibly go any further, you’re only actually 40% done.”

While participating in the six-mile ruck portion of BMS Cadets faced several challenges. Torrez kept this quote in mind as she approached Agony Hill. She stayed positive and reminded herself that everyone else is going through the same thing.

Torrez came into Cadet Summer Training with an open mind, getting to know as many people as possible and bond through the challenges they face together. Her passion to make a difference and help others continues to evolve as the words her mother said to her when she joined ROTC encourage her, “your dad would be so proud.”