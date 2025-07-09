FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Force pilot 2nd Lt. Gilbert A. Rauh, 28, killed in action during World War II, will be interred July 14, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.



Rauh was a member of the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group during World War II. On Dec. 1, 1943, he was serving as the pilot of a B-24J “Liberator” bomber while on a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, Burma. After reaching the designated target, Rauh’s plane was reportedly hit by anti-aircraft fire, causing the left wing to burst into flames. The remains of the crew were not recovered or identified after the war, and they were all later declared Missing in Action.



Rauh was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Aug. 23, 2024.



For more information 2nd Lt. Raugh, visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4049261/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-rauh-g/



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home, 703-998-9200.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:46 Story ID: 542580 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: THORNWOOD, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Pilot to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.