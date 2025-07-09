DLA Energy Hawaii-East Pacific Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | Cmdr. Frederick Sta. Ines delivers opening remarks as the new commander of Defense...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | Cmdr. Frederick Sta. Ines delivers opening remarks as the new commander of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Hawaii-East Pacific during a change of command ceremony held June 26, 2025, on the WWII battleship the USS Missouri (BB-63), which stands in Pearl Harbor. (Photo by: Larry Holland) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frederick Sta.Ines assumed command of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Hawaii-East Pacific from Navy Cmdr. Konrad R. Krupa during a change of command ceremony held June 26, 2025 on the WWII battleship the USS Missouri (BB-63), which stands in Pearl Harbor.

Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy Commander, presided over the ceremony.

DLA Energy Hawaii East Pacific supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and its various components, managing the supply chain for DLA-owned petroleum and providing support to 12 Defense Fuel Support Points within the Indo-Pacific's East subregion.

Bresnihan lauded Krupa's leadership during his two-year tenure, highlighting the command’s significant contributions to defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

" As a result of Cmdr. Krupa’s leadership, his team has been fully engaged during his time commanding our Hawaii East Pacific command,” said Bresnihan. “During this period, the DLA Energy Hawaii-East Pacific team directly contributed to the Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s ability to safely defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by providing customized fuel solutions to Department of Defense and Whole of Government customers impacted by defueling efforts."

Under Krupa’s leadership, the team achieved an annual throughput of 208 million gallons of fuel, ensuring INDOPACOM and service theater requirements were met. This included managing over 115 million gallons of fuel, valued at $463 million. The command also coordinated the first medium-range tanker load out at Defense Fuel Support Point West Oahu, strengthening the resilience of Oahu’s fuel supply and distribution system.

Bresnihan also emphasized the team's support for the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise, a large-scale multinational exercise.

"Their efforts supported 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, plus 25,000 personnel who were participating in the exercise," Bresnihan said. "They ensured the availability of 12 million gallons of fuel via two Military Sealift Command consolidated cargo replenishment fitted tankers to meet the at-sea requirements of surface vessels."

The command's success under Krupa was further reflected in the individual accolades earned by team members, including the Field Grade Officer Reservist of the Year award for DLA Joint Reserve Force Energy, the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for DLA Energy, the Employee of the Quarter for DLA Energy.

Krupa's next assignment will be as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics and Infrastructure at the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain.

"I have no doubt that he will serve in his new role with undeniable leadership acumen that supports the goals of our Secretary of Defense and serves our nation and our warfighters with honor and pride," Bresnihan stated. Turning to the incoming commander, Bresnihan expressed confidence in Sta.Ines' abilities.

Bresnihan highlighted Sta.Ines' extensive experience, including his previous role as the force supply operations and policy officer Logistics Readiness Center chief for the Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet/Commander, Task Force 34.

"Your distinguished career, marked by everything I’ve already said, showcases your leadership and speaks volumes of your dedication and unwavering commitment to the mission,” he said. “I know you will seamlessly assume the mantle of leadership and guide this team to even greater heights on behalf of the nation and the warfighter."

Sta.Ines, a native of Chula Vista, California, and a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and the Navy’s Petroleum Management Program at the University of Kansas, is a qualified Navy "fuelie" and has served in various roles, including fuels officer for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe & Africa/Commander, Joint Task Force Petroleum Officer, U.S. Sixth Fleet and lead operational logistics planner for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.