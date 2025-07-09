Navy HR leaders sharpen skills through virtual, enhanced training course

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Virtual and in-person attendees of the Human Resources Center of...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Virtual and in-person attendees of the Human Resources Center of Excellence’s (HRCOE) Human Resources Professional Development Training Course (HRPDTC) pose for a group photo on July 10, 2025. Held both in person at the U.S. Naval War College and virtually, the three-day annual HRPDTC provided human resources (HR) officers with a deeper understanding of the MyNavy HR enterprise, MyNavy HR Transformation initiatives, and HR community issues. Through a blend of academic instruction, discussion sessions, and practical exercises, students learned about recent changes in strategy; workforce planning; personnel policy, management and execution; force development; talent management; leadership theory; and how to integrate this knowledge to meet the Navy's current and future HR challenges and opportunities. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning, and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) successfully conducted its annual Human Resources Professional Development Training Course (HRPDTC) July 9-11, 2025, utilizing an innovative blend of virtual and in-person instruction at the U.S. Naval War College on board Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

The three-day course brought together human resources (HR) officers from across the Navy’s active and reserve components to expand their understanding of the MyNavy HR enterprise, transformation initiatives, and community challenges. This year's program welcomed more than 500 registrants while notably integrating the Navy's "Get Real, Get Better" (GRGB) initiative throughout the curriculum, emphasizing continuous improvement and authentic leadership development.

“As the Fleet experts in HR, we support operational commanders by placing the right skills in the right jobs to deliver world-class HR services to Sailors,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center and the HR officer community leader. “HRPDTC brings together the sharpest minds in our community, mentors and proteges alike, to help develop those skills through shared perspective and collaboration.”

Building on lessons learned from previous training experiences, this year’s HRPDTC leveraged digital platforms to connect participants globally while maintaining the collaborative environment essential for professional development. The hybrid format allowed greater participation from HR officers who might otherwise be unable to attend due to operational commitments or geographic constraints.

“The human element has always been—and always will be—critical to how our Navy preserves peace, responds in crisis, and wins decisively in war,” said Rear Adm. Ben Baran, deputy commander, Navy Personnel Command. “Our HR officers enable warfighting and warfighting readiness across the fleet by ensuring the Navy’s workforce has the structure, systems, and tools it needs to succeed every day. This annual course ensures our HR officers are equipped with the latest knowledge about both current strategic priorities and what we’re doing to tackle those priorities.”

Rear Adm. Ben Baran emphasized the critical role HR officers play in naval operations and the importance of keeping them current with strategic priorities, emphasizing the value in having the HR community’s reserve component at the table.

“This all includes, of course, our HR officers in the Navy Reserve,” said Baran. “We spent valuable time during the course focusing on my strategic objectives for them, which directly support the priorities of both the Chief of Naval Personnel and the Chief of Navy Reserve. These officers provide strategic depth for the Navy that’s essential for warfighting, readiness, and lethality across the spectrum of domains.”

The integration of GRGB throughout the curriculum reflected the Navy and HRCOE’s commitment to empowering leaders at all levels with proven leadership and problem-solving practices to drive exceptional performance.

“Bringing GRGB into the professional development of our HR officers is a key component that directly enhances our community's ability to serve the fleet,” said Satterwhite. “Embedding this proven leadership tool and mindset ensures our HR warfighters can continue to drive exceptional performance in their commands while fostering a culture of ownership and innovation, making our teams and our Navy stronger as a whole.”

As a Navy-wide call to action, GRGB helps bridge the gap between high-performing teams and those needing improvement. Course participants engaged with case studies and scenarios that demonstrated how this mindset strengthens the warfighter’s edge and prepares HR professionals to effectively meet the demands of the pacing challenge the fleet faces today.

As part of Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce.

CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.

