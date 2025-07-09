Photo Story: Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company form...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company form an Army Color Guard and march in the Independence Day parade July 4, 2025, in Tomah, wis. Fort McCoy Soldiers regularly support community events such as this with community engagement efforts. Color guard members included Maj. Randy Downs, Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento, and Staff Sgts. Anrube Asher, Conor Techentien, and Harota Fruean. (Photo by Christopher Hanson/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO STORY BY CHRISTOPHER HANSON

88th Readiness Division Public Affairs



Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company form an Army Color Guard and march in the Independence Day parade July 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis.



Fort McCoy Soldiers regularly support community events such as this with community engagement efforts.



Color guard members included Maj. Randy Downs, Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento, and Staff Sgts. Anrube Asher, Conor Techentien, and Harota Fruean.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



