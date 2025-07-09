Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard

    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company form...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    PHOTO STORY BY CHRISTOPHER HANSON
    88th Readiness Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company form an Army Color Guard and march in the Independence Day parade July 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis.

    Fort McCoy Soldiers regularly support community events such as this with community engagement efforts.

    Color guard members included Maj. Randy Downs, Master Sgt. Jhoanna Adviento, and Staff Sgts. Anrube Asher, Conor Techentien, and Harota Fruean.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:11
    Story ID: 542570
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard
    Fort McCoy Soldiers support 2025 Tomah Independence Day Parade with Color Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Independence Day
    July 4
    Army community engagement
    Wisconsin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download