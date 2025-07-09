Forging Strength Through Partnership: U.S. and Jordan Launch Native Fury 25

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary McBride with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary McBride with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group gives a demonstration on proper CPR techniques to Jordanian personnel with the Royal Medical Service during a medical education class as part of exercise Native Fury 25 in Jordan, June 30, 2025. Native Fury 25 is a biannual exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Prepositioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

Against the backdrop of desert terrain and fortified training zones, the roar of helicopters, the rumble of armored vehicles, and the sharp cadence of boots on gravel signaled the beginning of Exercise Native Fury 25—a powerful demonstration of unity, strength, and strategic readiness between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



Now in its 10th iteration, Native Fury 25 was officially launched last month under the joint leadership of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) and the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). The biannual exercise, held within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, brings together more than 600 U.S. Marines, sailors, and soldiers from across II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Forces Central Command, the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and various supporting units.



Designed as a proving ground for joint operations, Native Fury 25 focuses on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, improving interoperability, and testing the ability to rapidly deploy, maneuver, and sustain combat-ready forces across key Jordanian terrain.



“Native Fury continues to showcase the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Jordan,” said Captain Jasmine Scott, spokesperson for USMARCENT. “This exercise reflects our ability to conduct complex logistical and operational tasks with our partners while promoting regional security and stability.”



Spanning multiple locations across Jordan, the exercise features a wide array of high-intensity training events—including medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) drills, port and logistics operations, urban combat scenarios, and command and control exercises. These activities simulate real-world challenges in dynamic operational environments, reinforcing both nations’ readiness to respond to crises with precision and speed.



A key highlight of Native Fury 25 is its emphasis on leveraging Jordan’s critical infrastructure—strategic ports, airfields, and logistics corridors—to move and sustain forces. The effort is coordinated by a Combined Exercise Control Group, co-led by USMARCENT and the Jordanian Armed Forces, symbolizing deep-rooted trust and seamless cooperation between the two militaries.



Native Fury 25 also coincides with other regional training events and strategic engagements across the CENTCOM theater, reinforcing a broader vision: A Middle East secured through collaboration, preparedness, and mutual respect among partner nations.



As troops execute complex maneuvers across Jordanian soil, the real impact of Native Fury is clear—it is not just about demonstrating strength, but about building the trust, understanding, and tactical cohesion needed to navigate the evolving security landscape of the region.