Fleet Readiness Center Southeast graduates 26 from apprenticeship program

Photo By Ashley Sherman | 250711-N-DG679-1002 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 11, 2025) Capt. Mike Freas, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) executive officer, addresses the audience during FRCSE's 2025 Trades Apprenticeship Program graduation ceremony at University of North Florida. During the ceremony, 26 apprentices graduated from the program. FRCSE's apprenticeship program is a paid, four-year work study that provides benefits and the opportunity to learn a journeyman-level trade. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twenty-six apprentices from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Trades Apprenticeship Program received their journeyman-level certificates on Friday, July 11 during a graduation ceremony.



FRCSE’s apprenticeship program is a paid, four-year work-study course of instruction encompassing eight skilled trades: aircraft electrician, machinist, pneudraulics mechanic, sheet metalist, aircraft mechanic, aircraft engine mechanic, electronics mechanic and painter.



“The Trades Apprenticeship Program offers an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking a fulfilling, well-compensated and competitive career within the federal government,” said Clark Huffman, apprentice program branch head at FRCSE. “In addition to receiving instruction from outstanding educators, each apprentice gained hands-on experience across various production lines, learning directly from seasoned artisans with decades of expertise.”



The program combines classroom instruction with practical hands-on training, typically lasting around four years. FRCSE covers tuition and fees, offers competitive wages ranging from $18.71 to $27.52 per hour during the apprenticeship, provides benefits and guarantees a full-time job offer with the federal workforce upon graduation — along with a college credit certificate.

“The apprenticeship program at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast is a cornerstone of our commitment to developing the next generation of skilled artisans that are prepared and mission-driven,” said FRCSE Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Windom. “The graduates emerging from this program represent the technical excellence and dedication that define our command, and the success of the students and this program is possible through our outstanding collaboration with Florida State College at Jacksonville.”



Originally relaunched in 2019 in partnership with St. Johns River State College, the program now collaborates with Florida State College at Jacksonville. Since its renewal in 2019, 126 apprentices have graduated and another 100 are currently enrolled.





“On Monday, we begin our careers as journey-level artisans,” said Martin Henry, a graduating electronic mechanic apprentice. “We will be held accountable for the quality of our work, guided by our slogan – ‘We fix it right, so they can fight.’ I firmly believe we have the skills and knowledge needed to succeed as capable artisans in our respective fields.”



Upon graduation, apprentices transition into the federal workforce as wage grade 10, step 2 employees, earning approximately $28.78 per hour with full federal benefits.



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater US Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military