DLA Energy Americas North welcomes a new commander

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | Incoming commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas North, Air Force Maj. Paul Stevens accepts the Colors from Army Col. Alphonso Simmons, commander of DLA Energy Americas, in a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 10, 2025.

United States Air Force (USAF), Lt. Col. Daniel Moritz relinquished command of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Americas North (AMN) to USAF Maj. Paul Stephens in a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 10, 2025.

“Lt. Col. Moritz who led Americas North for two years, oversaw a period of significant achievements for the organization,” said Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, the DLA Energy commander. “Under his leadership, the command was able to continue expansion in the Arctic Theater of Operations (AKTO) in conjunction with the mission partners in Alaska. This led to the expansion of the energy supply chain resulting in approximately 30 projects in various stages of programming and execution totaling approximately $325 million. These are outstanding accomplishments,” Bresnihan said.

In anticipation of increased naval operations and probable re-entrance into the Arctic theater for the first time since the Cold War, Moritz and team also added right-sized products into the AKTO inventory, positioned JP-5 fuel (U.S. Navy – specific product) in the theater for direct use and expanded operational capability, Moritz shared.

“Lt. Col. Moritz’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision have demonstrably enhanced the operational readiness and strategic posture of the AKTO, significantly contributing to national security,” said Army Col. Alphonso Simmons, DLA Energy Americas commander, who presided over the ceremony.

Moritz said he was truly humbled for having the opportunity to lead such a great team over the past two years and also applauded his team for providing world-class support to all mission partners.

“Learning from the strategic management of the energy supply chain in the Artic will absolutely pay dividends as I transition to Air Force Global Strike Command to welcome the B-21 Raider into the fleet at Ellsworth Air Force Base,” he said.

Bresnihan welcomed Stephens to the DLA Energy team. “Stephens is no stranger to the fuel community having served in multiple fuels jobs at multiple echelons from the tactical level during his first assignment in Japan to the strategic level at DLA Energy Headquarters (HQ) as a company grade officer. He understands the business and is well oriented to the logistical challenges the warfighter faces in the combatant commands the Americas North team supports. There is no doubt that he will once again be a huge asset to his team and the DLA Energy enterprise,” said Bresnihan.

Stephens was previously assigned to the United States Forces Japan as the joint crisis operations planner

“I’m truly honored to be selected for squadron-level command and returning to DLA Energy, where my career began trending upward,” said Stephens. “I’m also excited about the opportunity to serve with and represent a highly capable team that will continue forging DLA Energy’s mission and be an indispensable force enabler in supporting the defense of our homeland and combatant commands abroad.”

The DLA Energy Americas North command’s mission is to provide responsive, and resilient energy support in the Arctic to enable mission success for the warfighter. The energy supply chain it manages sustains roughly 30,000 total force military members, 13 federal and civilian organizations, distributed across approximately 120 locations in both Alaska and Northwest Canada.

The command advises and serves as the primary coordinator for DLA Energy matters for four commands: United States (U.S.) Northern Command, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Transportation Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. It operates eight Defense Fuel Support Points serving all military positions including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright. DLA Energy Americas North supports $207 million in fuel contracts annually, which is 101 million gallons of fuel and 385,000 tons of coal delivered to the arctic warrior. The Anchorage-based team is the customer support agent for 118 Whole of Government locations supplying energy solutions in the far north, spanning a geographic area 2,980 miles wide across the U.S. and Canada.

“Americas North is gaining a truly great leader in Maj. Paul Stephens,” said Simmons.