Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:27 Story ID: 542556 Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2025, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.