    Col. Cabrera assumes command of the 355th Wing

    355th Wing Change of Command

    Photo By Airman Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Maj. General David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, presents the guidon...... read more read more

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Story by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera took command of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2025.

    Col. Scott Mills, outgoing 355th Wing commander, commanded the installation at DM for three years and is relinquishing command of the wing as he moves to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s senior executive.

    “It’s been an absolute honor to serve with all of you, and I’m indebted to the rescue and attack mindset you brought every single day,” said Mills.

    Cabrera, who previously served as the 563rd Rescue Group commander, took command after returning from the NATO Centre of Excellence Defence Against Terrorism (COE-DAT), Ankara, Türkiye, where he assisted the Centre’s director in leading the 62-member staff of a unique, nine-nation International Military Organization.

    “To the Airmen and families of the Desert Lightning Team, I am humbled for the opportunity to join the ranks of such a dedicated, lethal and selfless group of Airmen,” said Cabrera.

    Cabrera will now lead the 355th Wing, home of the largest rescue mission, with over 11,000 base personnel, supporting Airmen and operations assigned to the wing and its federal mission partners.

