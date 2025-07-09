706th AGRS and Boulder City Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Shane E. Patton on 20th Anniversary of His Sacrifice

Photo By Capt. Josephine Rios | Family, friends and community leaders attend the unveiling ceremony of a statue...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Josephine Rios | Family, friends and community leaders attend the unveiling ceremony of a statue honoring Navy SEAL Shane E. Patton, Boulder City, Nevada, June 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Patton, who died performing combat operations during Operation Enduring Freedom, June 28, 2005. The MH-47 Chinook helicopter he was in during a rescue mission was shot down and crashed in Kunar province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Josephine Rios) see less | View Image Page

Boulder City, Nev. – Twenty years after his tragic death in Afghanistan, the community of Boulder City, Nevada, gathered on June 28, 2025, to honor the life and sacrifice of Navy SEAL Shane E. Patton. The day was marked by a moving ceremony that included the unveiling of a statue dedicated to Patton, aerial tributes, and heartfelt reflections on his service and character.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane E. Patton was killed on June 28, 2005, during Operation Enduring Freedom when the MH-47 Chinook helicopter he was aboard was shot down in Kunar province, Afghanistan, during a rescue mission. His bravery and dedication to his country have not been forgotten.

The ceremony, attended by Patton’s family, friends, community leaders and veterans, was a powerful testament to the lasting impact he had on those who knew him. The unveiling of the statue, a figure depicting Patton in his Navy SEAL uniform, served as a permanent reminder of his courage and commitment.

Adding a poignant aerial tribute, two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 706th Aggressor Squadron performed a missing man formation over the statue. This solemn maneuver, where one aircraft pulls away from the formation, symbolizes the loss of a fallen comrade. The roar of the jets echoed through the city, a powerful salute to Patton’s ultimate sacrifice.

Among those in attendance was U.S. Air Force Major Jerrad O’Brien, assistant director of operations for the 706th Aggressor Squadron, who was a childhood friend of Patton. O'Brien shared his memories of Patton, highlighting his unwavering spirit and dedication. “On the 20th anniversary of his death during Operation Red Wings, the opportunity to honor the memory of my friend Shane Patton and play a role in reminding his family and community that his service and sacrifice are not forgotten was an incredibly surreal experience," O'Brien said. "Many are fortunate enough to have an older sibling, mentor, or friend that inspires them with their example of service, dedication, and character. For myself, in my youth, Shane was that example for me.”

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group also participated in the aerial tribute, their planes flying in formation over the memorial. Their presence further underscored the community's deep respect and gratitude for Patton's service. O'Brien also expressed the impact of the Air Force's participation in the ceremony. “I’d like to extend the gratitude of Shane’s friends and family to the 926th Wing and our outstanding Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit for volunteering to support the flyover," he explained. “To the reservists who gave up their time with their own families to honor the service and memory of a true hometown hero, I thank you.”

The Shane Patton Memorial Monument now stands as a permanent fixture in Wilbur Square Park Boulder City, a symbol of the town's enduring gratitude for his service and a reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform who protect our nation. It serves as a place for reflection, remembrance, and a lasting tribute to a true American hero.