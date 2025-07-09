Operation Healthy Tennessee 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Stalder Lundgren | U.S. Air Force Captain Robert Wood, a dentist assigned to the 88th Dental Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Stalder Lundgren | U.S. Air Force Captain Robert Wood, a dentist assigned to the 88th Dental Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, performs a dental exam on a local resident during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Program: Operations Healthy Tennessee at Rhea County Middle School, Evensville, Tenn., July 10, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe County, and the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active, reserve and National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Stalder Lundgren) see less | View Image Page

Members of the U.S. Active Duty Air Force, Ohio Air National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Navy Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve arrived in Rhea and Bledsoe County Tenn. as part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program; Operation Healthy Tennessee, July 9, 2025.



Operation Healthy Tennessee provides military members the opportunity to bring service members from across the total joint force together creating an environment where training and readiness can thrive while providing the public with no-cost medical, dental, optometry, nutritional education, counseling and veterinarian services from credentialed medical providers.



Anyone three years and older will be offered care on a first come, first serve basis without the requirement for ID, income or residency information, greatly expanding the opportunity for services without restriction.



“I want the community members to know that we're here for you”, said 1st Lt. Danielle Llyod, officer in charge of the Operation Healthy Tennessee mission. “We're here to get you the medical care that you need, and provide access to dental care, optometry care and medical care at no-cost to you. We're here for you, so please show up, please come see us.”



The IRT program is a U.S. Department of Defense initiative that provides real-world, hands-on training opportunities for military units while delivering critical services to American communities in need.



“This training actually helps improve military mission readiness across the globe,” said Captain Ralph Garcia, officer in charge Operation Healthy Tennessee- Bledsoe County, “We are here to train and provide services for real-world readiness.”



The IRT program facilitates the sharing of Department of Defense and community resources, driving cost efficiencies for both entities. Continued advocacy and collaboration continue to build the confidence in the program's effectiveness, enhancing military readiness across the Department of Defense while simultaneously helping even more U.S. communities in need.