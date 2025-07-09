Team Charleston Commemorates Professional Development Center Grand Opening

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Leaders from Joint Base Charleston hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the Professional Development Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 10, 2025.

The PDC is a newly renovated facility holding Airman Leadership School, Development Advisor Programs and the newly constructed heritage hall.

The PDC is a first for Air Mobility Command as a central hub where the next generation of leaders are guided on making informed decisions to help them excel in their career.

“The heart and soul that has been put into this building really reflects the involvement of the various organizations of the base,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, who spoke at the ceremony. “This is just the beginning of what’s to come to this mission ready team.”

Formerly known as the Base Education Center, the PDC serves as a focal point for the professional development of Team Charleston personnel.

“It helps having leaders who give us the resources to succeed,” said Steven Gatchell, 628th Force Support Squadron chief of education and training. “It allows us to help Airmen through this one hub.”

Guidance, teamwork and service to others is what the PDC is all about. Helping One Airman at a time.