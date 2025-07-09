Refuel Radio: A New Voice for the Enlisted Force

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, center, 507th Air Refueling...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, center, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Ryan Brader, left, 507th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, the new 507th ARW command chief, record an episode of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th ARW. The group discussed Orawiec’s career, leadership philosophies, and vision for the future of the enlisted force of the 507th ARW as she checks in to her new role as the 507th ARW command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — On the ninth episode of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, the wing’s newly appointed command chief, joined the show as its newest co-host alongside Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Col. Ryan Brader, 507th ARW deputy commander.



During the episode, Orawiec shared insight into her Air Force career, leadership principles, and her vision for the future of the 507th ARW enlisted force while emphasizing her desire to use the podcast as a platform to connect with Airmen.



“I want to ignite potential, lead with purpose, and elevate excellence,” Orawiec said. “Not every Airman knows what they have in them until you show them. They don’t give themselves credit enough, so it’s our job as leaders to ignite that spark.”



Orawiec highlighted the unique culture and teamwork she’s experienced at the 507th ARW.



“It takes a village to make the mission happen,” Orawiec said. “Every part of that machine is important, and sometimes we lose sight of that… but for everybody here it’s ‘Mission first,’ and ‘How can I help you?’ and you don’t get that everywhere. That is unique.”



Looking ahead, Orawiec expressed enthusiasm for continuing the podcast and building stronger lines of communication between wing leadership and the Airmen they serve.



“I’m looking forward to future podcasts, and having more real conversations just trying to encourage, maybe even provide comfort, share from our experiences, and learn more about the Airmen and what they’re going through and want to hear,” Orawiec said.



The Refuel Radio podcast serves as a communication tool to spotlight mission updates, leadership messages and personal stories from across the wing.



Listeners can tune into Refuel Radio on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever podcasts are available.