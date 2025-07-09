NS Mayport Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Naval Station Mayport held a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2025, where Captain Michael P. Trumbull relieved Captain Brian A. Binder as Commanding Officer of Naval Station Mayport.

During Captain Binder’s three years as Naval Station Mayport’s 33rd Commanding Officer, he enabled the flawless execution of 190,000 mishap-free flight and docking operations, and supported more than 2,300 ships, submarines, and foreign vessels.

With Captain Binder at the helm, Naval Station Mayport earned the Commander-in-Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, Medium Fire Department of the Year, two annual Navy Public Affairs excellence awards, and the installation’s 10th consecutive five-star accreditation for food service excellence. Binder also provided exemplary leadership during emergency management and disaster response efforts through hurricanes Ian, Nicole, Helene, and Milton.

Incoming Commanding Officer Captain Trumbull enlisted in 1994 as a Gunner’s Mate and later commissioned and qualified as a Naval Flight Officer and Weapons and Tactics Instructor in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon.

Captain Trumbull’s operational tours include USS John Hancock (DD 981), Patrol Squadron FOUR FIVE, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Patrol Squadron SIXTEEN, Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron ONE, Executive Assistant to the Commander of U.S. 7th Fleet onboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), and Mission Assurance Chief at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Established in 1942, Naval Station Mayport has grown into the third largest Fleet Concentration in the Continental United State and is home to over 80 tenant commands, including three helicopter squadrons, 20+ warships, and the Navy’s first unmanned patrol squadron.