U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines Corp, Royal Netherlands Navy and Marines, and U.K. Commandos Complete Largest Amphibious Exercise in Western Atlantic

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner | 250705-N-UF626-3203 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2025) – From left to right, the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), back, Rotterdam-class landing platform dock HNLMS Johan de Witt (L 801) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) steam in formation during exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U. S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) and 2nd Marine Division (2ndMARDIV), alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, conducted Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) from June 27 to July 15.



AA25 is the premier naval integration exercise on the East Coast, involving 8,500 Sailors, Marines, and allied personnel conducting advanced training in amphibious operations, littoral warfare, and all-domain integration. The exercise enhanced operational readiness, strengthened Allied interoperability, and validated joint and coalition concepts in a contested maritime environment.



“AA25 was a robust, integrated all-domain awareness exercise combining U.S., Dutch, Canadian and U.K. afloat and ashore forces into an Allied Atlantic security force,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Thanks to this exercise, we've strengthened our Allied interoperability by bringing together in the maritime and littoral battlespace some of our most advanced capabilities and concepts of operation. I can’t overstate how valuable it has been to exercise here in the Continental United States, shoulder to shoulder with our allies, from the seabed to space. From small tactical unit movements that employed our sailors and marines swimming offshore with UUVs, to composite Naval Maneuver in Anti-Submarine, amphibious and strike warfare, we demonstrated the interoperable warfighting lethality essential to Euro-Atlantic security that we can scale to littoral environments around the globe, including the Western Pacific, the High North and the Arctic. "



AA25 featured amphibious and air demonstrations, as well as naval maneuver exercises along the East Coast from North Carolina to Maine. Training focused on force integration training, bilateral reconnaissance training, simulated naval strait transits, and expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO) training. Additionally, AA25 enhanced command-and-control relationships with Marine Corps and coalition forces ashore and afloat, along with naval formations with U.S. and Allied nations.



“This was the largest amphibious exercise in the Western Atlantic in over a decade,” said Canadian Rear Admiral David Patchell, Vice Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “AA25 was an incredible opportunity to integrate U.S Navy and U.S. Marine Corps with our Allies and partners into one lethal littoral force.”



Ships participating in AA25 included the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Rotterdam-class landing platform dock HNLMS Johan de Witt (L801), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87), USS Ross (DDG 71), and USS Gonzalez (DDG 66).



“Our Marines and Sailors forcefully demonstrated their ability to fight in the maritime domain and win,” said Major General Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General, 2d Marine Division. “Exercises like AA25 are important to build and maintain readiness with our naval, joint and coalition partners.”



During AA25, Marines embarked aboard amphibious ships and executed the full range of Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities (MAGTF). As a combined joint force with Allied nations, Marine units executed a range of amphibious capabilities from deterrence to sea control.



“AA25 has prepared us for future NATO exercises,” said Rear Admiral George Pastoor, Commander of the Netherlands Maritime Forces. “Our integration with U.S., U.K. and Canadian forces ensures a stronger maritime response and directly impacts the stability of the entire Atlantic.”



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Ally, and partner interests.



