JROTC cadets partner with Fort Meade to boost environmental sustainability

Photo By Gloriann Martin | Meade High School Mustang Battalion cadets remove protective mesh from a tree at the Parade Field at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, May 2025. The work supports the installation's stormwater permit requirements and promotes long-term tree health.

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — The Mustang Battalion of Meade High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps recently partnered with the U.S. Army Garrison here to improve stormwater management across the installation and provide practical professional development for its cadets.

The cadets teamed up with personnel from the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works to remove tree protection sleeves, pick up trash and support the installation’s stormwater compliance program. The program supports Fort Meade’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit. Under the Clean Water Act, this permit ensures stormwater here is managed to protect local waterways.

“When young trees are planted, they are given a tree protection sleeve… that serves to protect the tree from animal grazing while it is small and more vulnerable,” said Julie Adkins, Fort Meade’s natural resources program manager. “Timely removal is important to tree growth, forest health and to keep plastic trash out of the environment. The cadets’ contributions to help us remove these sleeves and pick up trash gave us a much-needed assist (in) maintaining the natural environment.”

The assistance began in April with a large-scale cleanup from Mapes Gate to Franklin Branch, clearing more than half a mile. During the first phase 11 large bags of trash, and hundreds of sleeves and stakes were collected by 22 cadets who volunteered for the effort during their spring break.

“The cadets have been excited at the prospect of getting out and helping the community,” said retired Col. Nathan Crum, Meade High School’s senior Army instructor. “Doing your share as a good citizen in your school, community, country and world is one of the five JROTC competencies infused in our curriculum.”

The initiative also built critical skills taught in the classroom. Upperclassmen learned organizational leadership, planning and project management, while squad leaders directed small teams in the field. By the end of May, 18 cadets had earned their Service Learning Ribbon for dedicating at least eight hours to the initiative and writing reflections about their experience.

Notable squad leaders included Cadets Edis Amaya, Daniel Awonuga, Owen Barry and Sarah Elfernani.

In its second phase, the project tackled multiple areas across the installation, including the Parade Field, the west side of Ernie Pyle Street and the wooded area east of Hawkins Drive behind the installation’s Burger King.

“As a part of our Service Learning Project process, we require all Cadets to reflect on their impact and experience following their service,” said Cadet Gavin Inman, incoming battalion commander.

All cadets reported having a positive experience, to include improving their work ethic, learning to balance directing others and following directions, and applying teamwork and compromise to accomplish goals.

The Mustang Battalion is looking to continue their work through additional phases of the project in collaboration with the garrison’s natural resources team. Future efforts may include reconnaissance of new sites, more tree maintenance, or trail improvement projects that offer meaningful hands-on service.

According to Adkins, the work completed by the Mustangs directly supported the Fort Meade MS4 stormwater permit and even contributed to a friendly Chesapeake Bay Action Team competition among installations to see who could remove the most trash.

“We look forward to collaborating with Julie and her team to determine what should be the next set of priorities,” said Crum. “We expect many phases to come in helping Fort Meade.”

For more information on Fort Meade’s environmental initiatives, visit https://home.army.mil/meade/my-fort/all-services/environmental.