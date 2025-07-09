NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Ford Carrier Strike Group in Preparations for Deployment

The Ford Carrier Strike Group departed June 24 for a scheduled deployment. For the logistics support representatives (LSR) at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, this was an event that was months in the making.

“The Logistics Support Center experts are the critical enabler between logistics support and warfighting,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Kelly House. “Our LSC logistics experts provide the mission critical parts, provisions, and supply support for our U.S. aircraft carriers, submarines, and combatants to fulfill national interests globally and enhance the power projection of combat capability around the world.”

The Ford CSG consists of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81), USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

According to Logistics Support Center (LSC) Team Two Supervisor Lisa Buchanan, with a strike group getting underway there are numerous factors that come into play. The LSC is responsible for food provisions and logistical planning of freight movement.

“Some of the most important things we help with are expediting parts,” she added. “There are certain repairs that become crucial to the ship’s schedule and simply cannot wait for routine delivery.”

Supporting a carrier deployment presents unique challenges for logistics support representatives, as there is a much larger volume of material to move in a shorter amount of time. The team works hand-in-hand with numerous entities such as Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Air Mobility Command and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to help mitigate these challenges.

LSRs coordinate with ships to ensure mission critical material is being delivered to the ship as soon as possible to avoid any delays. The LSR works as liaison between the ship and the DLA warehouse to forward material to where the ship is heading.

The team assisted with several preparations for the deployment including delivering more than 75 CASREP materials, processing provision requisitions and coordinating the timely delivery of 1,812 pallets of provisions valued at more than $6.2 million.

“I am extremely proud of my team” Buchanan concluded. “They were resilient and adapted to all the changes and challenges that came with getting the Strike Group ready. The LSR team remained determined to provide the ships with the best service regardless of weather or any other obstacles.”

