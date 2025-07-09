One Legacy, Three Brothers

Courtesy Photo | Technical Sgt. Weston Cobb, explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Technical Sgt. Weston Cobb, explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in a bomb suit with an EOD robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2025. Cobb is the oldest of three brothers currently serving across U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers) see less | View Image Page

RAF FAIRFORD, England – Across Europe, three brothers from small-town Odessa, Missouri, are living out a shared commitment to serve. Though stationed at separate bases in U.S. Air Forces in Europe, the Cobb brothers stay closely connected through travel, conversation and the quiet influence of a figure who came before them.



Tech. Sgt. Weston Cobb is assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Senior Airman Collin Cobb serves at RAF Fairford, England and Airman 1st Class Jackson Cobb is stationed at RAF Lakenheath, England.



“It’s kind of surreal,” Collin said. “The youngest brother, he hasn’t been in the Air Force longer than a year yet, and to think that all three of us that come from a very small town in mid-America are all serving in Western Europe right now, it’s something I couldn’t have predicted.”



The brothers each work in different fields: Weston serves in explosive ordnance disposal with the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Collin works in cyber operations with the 420th Communications Squadron and Jackson maintains aircraft fuel systems with the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron. They make a point to stay close through travel, messages and video games.



“We all put in the effort to stay connected,” Collin said. “There’s no need to convince each other.”



Jackson said being stationed overseas for his first assignment has been exciting and that having his brothers nearby made it easier to adjust. He often meets up with Collin on weekends, and the two recently visited Stonehenge together. They plan to explore more of Europe in the months ahead.



While their roles vary, the brothers share a strong sense of mutual support. Weston, the oldest, is often seen as the steady leader among them, while Collin has taken on a mentorship role with Jackson as he settles into military life.



“I remember when I was closer to his age, just got in the Air Force, coming from a small town, you really don’t know what the world has to offer,” Collin said. “So I’m showing him as much as I can before I leave.”



Tying all three together is a fourth Airman, one who is no longer in uniform but whose legacy quietly echoes in each of their paths. Their grandfather, Buck Sergeant Kenneth Kerr, served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Ramstein Air Base, the same base where Weston now serves.



Collin said his grandfather worked in early military Information Technology (IT) and often spoke about his time in Europe. That connection left a lasting impression.



"I don't know if the three of us would be serving if he hadn't told us about his time in the Air Force, the things he learned, the opportunities it gave him and the fond memories he made." Collin said. “We all feel really great pride being in Europe, leading our way in our careers, knowing that our grandfather did the same thing.”