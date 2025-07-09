Nebraska Makes History: Duo Dominates Regional Best Warrior Competition

In a historic first for the Nebraska Army National Guard, a noncommissioned officer and a junior enlisted Soldier have both secured victories at the highly competitive Region V Best Warrior Competition, earning their spots to compete at the national level event during the third week of July.



This marks the first time that Nebraska has sent both an NCO and Soldier representative to the National Guard Bureau’s Best Warrior competition in the same year.



Spc. Alexander Thomson and Sgt. Luke Entz, both infantrymen with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), outmaneuvered and outperformed top National Guard Soldiers from the Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas during the multi-day competition held at Camp Gruber Training Center in Oklahoma from May 12-16, 2025.



"This is an incredible achievement for our state and a testament to the dedication and hard work of Specialist Thomson and Sergeant Entz," said Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the Nebraska adjutant general. "Their performance at Regionals was outstanding and we have full confidence in their ability to represent Nebraska at the national level."



The Best Warrior Competition is designed to identify and challenge the most skilled, physically fit and mentally tough Soldiers in the Army. Competitors are tested on a wide range of tasks, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, marksmanship, a board appearance, a ruck march and an obstacle course.



“It's truly special to come here and compete with a group of guys that are at the top of the top,” Thomson said after the Oklahoma competition. “It really means a lot to win, especially that it came down to the wire… being able to win this, that's very humbling.”



Entz agreed, saying that he was honored, not just for himself, but for his unit and state.



"Our company and our battalion have been represented very well, and that's a legacy that's super important to carry on just for the fact that it shows a standard that we can uphold and continue to surpass," Entz said.



Both service members have undergone intensive training in preparation for the national competition, which will take place in Maryland from July 14-18, 2025.

