NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Road Repairs at Naval Computer & Telecommunications Area Master Station, Cutler, ME

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Lucianos Excavation Inc., Taunton, Massachusetts, a $11,012,195 firm-fixed-price contract for road repairs at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Cutler, Maine.



Work will be performed on Cutler Perimeter Rd. in Cutler, Maine, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2027.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,012,195 are obligated on the award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with four price bids received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-2513).



NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. As a key component of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides strategic leadership through the Regional Engineer organization, ensuring the efficient and effective management of regional infrastructure and facilities.



